How The Porn Star Martini Got Its Eyebrow-Raising Name
The name of the porn star martini is arguably more famous than the actual drink itself. An eyebrow-raising name like that brings up many valid questions: What goes in this drink? Why is it called that? Will my bartender give me a weird look if I order this? The porn star martini actually bears no resemblance to your traditional gin or straight vodka martini, instead combining the flavors of passion fruit liqueur and vanilla vodka, topped with prosecco and a passion fruit garnish. The drink was invented by bartender Douglas Ankrah at Townhouse Bar, located in London.
Ankrah told The Buyer that he came up with the cocktail's moniker because he thought it looked like something a porn star might drink. And he isn't entirely off with that statement, the bubbly drink is golden in color and served in a sleek cocktail glass. It exemplifies confident and sexy vibes. The porn star martini is meant to represent the fun, dynamic atmosphere at a bar and give patrons something fun to talk about with each other or their bartender.
The inspiration for the cocktail
Before there was the porn star martini there was the Maverick martini. The Maverick martini was named after a gentlemen's club in South Africa that Ankrah had visited. The cocktail was inspired by Ankrah's time there, and the fact that he originally was inspired to create the drink while enjoying a sunny day at the bar.
While pondering what a good cocktail could be, he decided to combine his favorite popular flavors of the time: passion fruit and prosecco. This drink is truly international both in inspiration and ingredients. The passion fruit liqueur that makes this drink so tasty is the Brazilian-based Passoa. In turn, Passoa fully embraced the fame that came from the porn star martini, even featuring the cocktail on their website. At the end of the day, the porn star martini is meant to be a fun and delicious drink that sets the tone for a great night out.