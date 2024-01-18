How The Porn Star Martini Got Its Eyebrow-Raising Name

The name of the porn star martini is arguably more famous than the actual drink itself. An eyebrow-raising name like that brings up many valid questions: What goes in this drink? Why is it called that? Will my bartender give me a weird look if I order this? The porn star martini actually bears no resemblance to your traditional gin or straight vodka martini, instead combining the flavors of passion fruit liqueur and vanilla vodka, topped with prosecco and a passion fruit garnish. The drink was invented by bartender Douglas Ankrah at Townhouse Bar, located in London.

Ankrah told The Buyer that he came up with the cocktail's moniker because he thought it looked like something a porn star might drink. And he isn't entirely off with that statement, the bubbly drink is golden in color and served in a sleek cocktail glass. It exemplifies confident and sexy vibes. The porn star martini is meant to represent the fun, dynamic atmosphere at a bar and give patrons something fun to talk about with each other or their bartender.