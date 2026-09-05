5 Of The Hands-Down Best Costco Prepared Meals Of 2026
A trip to Costco can provide nearly every ingredient you might need to whip up a weeknight meal. The only thing you can't buy there is time and energy — but the huge selection of ready-to-eat foods can at least save you those things. 2026 has brought plenty of exciting choices to Costco's prepared foods section, and we found five of the best-reviewed meals that are delicious, convenient, and totally worth your money.
Throughout 2026, Costco has brought a few beloved, formerly-discontinued dishes back to store shelves, and some brand-new meals have also received great feedback. We looked at customer ratings and reviews to figure out which fresh finds earn top marks, combining quality, value, and handiness into one big bulk package. Many of Costco's frozen items are also worth a buy in 2026, but prepared foods can be fresher-tasting and may even be quicker to serve. Some of our picks only require a short bake in the oven, while others are ready to eat the minute you take them home.
Pasta, comfort food, and global flavors are strong themes in this year's best Costco drops, so if your cravings align with that, head to your nearest warehouse ASAP. And while you're there, don't forget to check out other must-have Costco items from this year, including delicious desserts to serve after your effortless meals.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage & Pasta in Wine Sauce
Ever since it disappeared from the deli a few years ago, Costco shoppers have longed for the Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage & Pasta in Wine Sauce – so you can only imagine the excitement when it returned in July 2026. This sumptuous meal combines orecchiette pasta with Italian sausage, grape tomatoes, spinach, Parmesan, and garlic wine sauce. The foil tray goes right in the oven, and after 50 minutes of baking, dinner is served.
Customers say this pasta tastes like a classy restaurant dish, as the wine sauce and chunks of sausage are flavorful and the noodles don't get mushy after cooking. It makes for a delicious and filling dinner without being overly heavy. One Reddit user called this meal "really good," adding, "I was afraid the pasta [to] sausage ratio would be heavily skewed to the pasta side and was pleasantly surprised to find it was actually very balanced." Another user said, "This is my favorite pasta in the world ... do yourself a favor and pick up three and freeze two."
This Kirkland pasta costs about $21 per 3.8-pound tray. Considering that it can feed a whole family while a single plate of pasta from a good Italian spot may cost about the same, it's a darn good deal. If you try it, fans highly recommend halving the tomatoes before baking and then crushing them into the pasta, which better incorporates them into the dish.
The Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage & Pasta in Wine Sauce costs about $5.49 per pound.
Kirkland Signature Beef and Chicken Fajita Kit
For a fast, flavorful dinner that tastes much fresher than you'd expect from a premade meal, Costco's Kirkland Signature Beef and Chicken Fajita Kit has got your back. It boasts grilled beef and chicken alongside 12 flour tortillas, as well as , peppers, onions, lime wedges, cilantro lime crema, tomato salsa, and butter. This all-in-one kit is the only deli purchase you need to serve up sizzling fajitas for a crowd.
Customers think this meal kit is not only good, but one of Costco's best new prepared foods of 2026. The combination of soft toasted tortillas, well-seasoned meat, and fresh veggies topped with flavorful, zesty crema and slightly spicy salsa is more than the sum of its parts. It's also easy to prepare; just briefly heat the meat and veggies with the cooking butter in a pan, toss them into the tortillas, and squeeze on the sauces and lime. While this meal does take a smidge more effort than ready-to-eat prepared foods, it's worth it for that fresh, hot, sizzling fajita experience.
Shoppers also love that this item serves a whole family for around $24 per 3.4-pound tray. A shopper on Reddit praised the kit as a lifesaver for their busy schedule. "I need something tasty and fast and fresh and this satisfies all that," they wrote. "[It's] a great deal where I am too".
The Kirkland Signature Beef and Chicken Fajita Kit is priced at about $7 per pound.
Kirkland Signature Greek Pasta Salad with Rotisserie Chicken and Dressing
Lunchtime pasta cravings call for dishes that are plenty satisfying, but won't weigh you down for the rest of the day. Enter Costco's Kirkland Signature Greek Pasta Salad with Rotisserie Chicken, packing refreshing, filling, and flavorful goodness into one ready-to-eat dish. After years off the shelf, this fan-favorite Costco deli salad made a comeback in August 2026, and shoppers couldn't be happier to taste it again.
This penne-based salad is bursting with zesty flavor from Kalamata olives, feta cheese, artichoke hearts, grape tomatoes, red onion, and pieces of Costco's famous Kirkland Signature rotisserie chicken, all tossed in a tangy Greek dressing. Priced at about $5 per pound for a nearly three-pound container, this item will last you several lunches, powering your day with carbs, protein, and veggies in every bite. It's also perfect to bring to summer picnics and potlucks.
According to Costco members, the dressing steals the show here, especially when combined with the meaty chunks of chicken. "Be still my heart," one commenter wrote on Instagram. "This was soooooo good." Other commenters gushed, "This is my fave!! No way they brought it back!!!" and "I eat an ungodly amount of this stuff." Don't hesitate to pick up this salad for a zero-prep meal.
The Kirkland Signature Greek Pasta Salad with Rotisserie Chicken and Dressing costs $4.99 per pound.
Kirkland Signature Salmon Milano with Basil Pesto Butter
A fancy seafood dinner is pretty much the opposite of an effortless weeknight meal — unless you pick up Costco's Kirkland Signature Salmon Milano with Basil Pesto Butter, a long-running, fan favorite dish. While it's not cheap at around $13 per pound (or nearly $30 per two-pound tray), this convenient Costco fish entree is worth every penny, according to customers.
This take-and-bake dish gives you three huge salmon filets topped with generous dollops of basil pesto butter and fresh dill. It only takes half an hour in the oven before it's ready to serve. Reviewers say that the fish comes out perfectly moist, flaky, and rich, while the butter topping brings bold basil flavor without overwhelming the salmon. One Facebook user called it "Hands down one of the best Costco meals I've made," while a shopper on Reddit also gushed about the dish: "So convenient in that it comes in its own baking pan and you basically just put it in the oven ... Sooooo delicious!!"
Shoppers with whole families to feed love that this baked salmon is far tastier and more nutritious than takeout or fast food, yet it barely requires more time or money to serve up. To make it a meal, fans recommend pairing the fish with grains like couscous, risotto, or a rice pilaf, plus a veggie side like broccoli. Leftovers make for delicious rice bowls and sandwiches.
Kirkland Signature Salmon Milano with Basil Pesto Butter is priced at about $13 per pound.
Kirkland Signature Roasted Chicken & Swiss Roller Tray
Costco's Kirkland Signature Roasted Chicken & Swiss Roller Tray has been a deli section staple for several years now, and it's no wonder why. The sandwich pinwheels are tasty, crowd-pleasing, and as suited for meal prep lunches as they are for parties, picnics, and potlucks. Each tray delivers 12 sandwiches with cranberry cream cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, roasted chicken, and Swiss cheese rolled up in lavash flatbread.
Shoppers love the hint of sweetness that comes from the cranberry cream cheese in these chicken sandwiches, which harmonizes well with the crisp lettuce, tangy tomatoes, and savory meat and cheese. The rolls taste fresh, and their mild-yet-yummy flavor will please both kids and adults. All of these qualities make Kirkland's Roasted Chicken & Swiss Rollers the perfect finger food for big gatherings. They're also one of the best Costco prepared foods for a single person, as the rolls stay fresh for quite a while in the fridge. To spruce up these rolls, try pairing them with a variety of condiments and dips like Dijon mustard, spicy mayo, ranch, or pesto.
The 12-count Kirkland Signature Roasted Chicken & Swiss Roller Tray costs about $7 per pound.