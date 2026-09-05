5 Of The Hands-Down Best Costco Prepared Meals Of 2026

A trip to Costco can provide nearly every ingredient you might need to whip up a weeknight meal. The only thing you can't buy there is time and energy — but the huge selection of ready-to-eat foods can at least save you those things. 2026 has brought plenty of exciting choices to Costco's prepared foods section, and we found five of the best-reviewed meals that are delicious, convenient, and totally worth your money.

Throughout 2026, Costco has brought a few beloved, formerly-discontinued dishes back to store shelves, and some brand-new meals have also received great feedback. We looked at customer ratings and reviews to figure out which fresh finds earn top marks, combining quality, value, and handiness into one big bulk package. Many of Costco's frozen items are also worth a buy in 2026, but prepared foods can be fresher-tasting and may even be quicker to serve. Some of our picks only require a short bake in the oven, while others are ready to eat the minute you take them home.

Pasta, comfort food, and global flavors are strong themes in this year's best Costco drops, so if your cravings align with that, head to your nearest warehouse ASAP. And while you're there, don't forget to check out other must-have Costco items from this year, including delicious desserts to serve after your effortless meals.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.