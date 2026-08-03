After Years Off The Shelf, Costco's Fan-Favorite Deli Salad Makes A Comeback

People don't often get excited about a salad, so if you've never tried Costco's Greek Pasta Salad with Rotisserie Chicken, now is your chance to see what the fuss is about. The favorite has returned to the deli section price at $4.99 per pound. It's made with penne pasta, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, diced red onion, Greek dressing, and chopped Kirkland Signature rotisserie chicken breast.

Reviewers say the rotisserie chicken holds up well and doesn't fall apart. It remains tender and flavorful with al dente pasta and fresh-tasting, crunchy vegetables. The dressing, which is a traditional vinegar-heavy Greek dressing, is strong enough to pack a punch.

Costco sold this salad for years before it disappeared, although the exact date when it was discontinued is unclear. Reviews dated to 2017 show it was available at least into the summer, but it vanished sometime afterward. There are also posts from 2011 in which fans lamented that Costco stopped selling it at that time, meaning it may have been discontinued more than once.

One Redditor posted about it in 2022 asking which Greek dressing Costco used. "It's my favorite item at Costco and it breaks my heart that I can only get it in the summer," they said. On Facebook, another commenter said the salad has been consistently available during the summer. It may be that the salad was discontinued nationally, but remained seasonally available at some Costco locations.