After Years Off The Shelf, Costco's Fan-Favorite Deli Salad Makes A Comeback
People don't often get excited about a salad, so if you've never tried Costco's Greek Pasta Salad with Rotisserie Chicken, now is your chance to see what the fuss is about. The favorite has returned to the deli section price at $4.99 per pound. It's made with penne pasta, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, diced red onion, Greek dressing, and chopped Kirkland Signature rotisserie chicken breast.
Reviewers say the rotisserie chicken holds up well and doesn't fall apart. It remains tender and flavorful with al dente pasta and fresh-tasting, crunchy vegetables. The dressing, which is a traditional vinegar-heavy Greek dressing, is strong enough to pack a punch.
Costco sold this salad for years before it disappeared, although the exact date when it was discontinued is unclear. Reviews dated to 2017 show it was available at least into the summer, but it vanished sometime afterward. There are also posts from 2011 in which fans lamented that Costco stopped selling it at that time, meaning it may have been discontinued more than once.
One Redditor posted about it in 2022 asking which Greek dressing Costco used. "It's my favorite item at Costco and it breaks my heart that I can only get it in the summer," they said. On Facebook, another commenter said the salad has been consistently available during the summer. It may be that the salad was discontinued nationally, but remained seasonally available at some Costco locations.
It's no Greek tragedy
Costco's tubs of Greek pasta salad weigh about three pounds each, meaning at $4.99 per pound they're setting you back close to $15. While the salad has plenty of fans, a few commenters were quick to point out you could make a similar salad yourself for less money. We have a Greek tortellini pasta salad recipe that could be adapted by swapping in penne and adding rotisserie chicken. That said, trying to make your own version at home can often fall short. Plus you can't overlook the convenience of having it already made for you.
Costco is known for discontinuing fan-favorite items, only to bring them back again. In 2026 alone, the store brought back its carrot bar cake and the Strawberry Streusel Cheesecake to the delight of many. Costco does not typically offer any explanation for why items are discontinued, nor provide any warning. By the same token, most shoppers only learn of an item's return when they see it on a shelf or a social media post about it.
Shoppers on Reddit have speculated about this policy. One Redditor speculated that items are discontinued because suppliers can't keep up with the volume Costco requires. Another poster suggested some items are just available as a test or don't sell well enough to justify keeping them. Whatever the reason for the Greek pasta salads departure, it's back now, so you may want to try it while you can.