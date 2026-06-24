Costco Just Brought Back A Fan-Favorite Cheesecake In Time For Summer
Brand-new Costco bakery goodies make a splash when they debut, but it can be just as sweet when a beloved seasonal item returns to stores. Strawberry lovers will be excited to learn that the Kirkland Signature Strawberry Streusel Cheesecake is finally reappearing at Costco warehouses. Fruity and refreshing, this dessert is perfect to set out at summer cookouts and picnics.
This Strawberry Streusel Cheesecake dresses up the classic Kirkland Signature cheesecake — already one of Costco's best bakery items – with a layer of strawberry filling and a generous topping of streusel crumbs. As shown in an Instagram reel posted on June 23, a whole 4½-pound cake will cost you $22.99. This treat originally dropped in May 2025 to a highly positive reception, with customers praising its creamy, sweet, and tangy cream cheese filling balanced by the fruity-sweet strawberries, with the crisp, buttery crumble providing a textural contrast. That isn't even to mention the cake's beautiful appearance and generous size, making it a great choice for parties.
One Redditor who tried the dessert back in 2025 called it "too good," adding, "It's light and fresh, not super rich like many cheesecakes." Another user even called this treat "the best cheesecake I have ever had." Other customers have noted that if you loved Costco's Mixed Berry Streusel Cheesecake, a similar seasonal sweet, the Strawberry Streusel Cheesecake will be right up your alley.
Costco has dropped other exciting strawberry treats throughout 2026
The return of the Strawberry Streusel Cheesecake comes on the heels of Costco's new food court strawberry shortcake sundae, featuring strawberry soft serve ice cream layered with shortcake chunks and strawberry sauce. In our review, we found this frozen treat to be chock-full of summer berry flavor, and a great buy overall for its low price of $2.99. If you prefer baked desserts, though, two other strawberry-centric treats joined Costco's lineup this year: the Kirkland Signature Strawberry Cream Pie and Strawberry Cream Cheese Danishes.
According to customer reviews, these berry-tastic desserts are two of Costco's best new bakery items of 2026 so far. The Strawberry Cream Pie features a graham cracker crust loaded with strawberry jam filling and fluffy strawberry cream, creating a light yet flavorful dessert that's ideal for hot days. According to social media posts by Costco customers, this pie is still available at some warehouses across the United States. Check your local store to see if the bakery still has them in stock, and if so, try one before they're gone.
As for Costco's Strawberry Cream Cheese Danishes, they're simple and classic, with strawberry jam and sweet cream cheese filling set in a flaky crust. Sadly, this seasonal item seems scarcely available at Costco stores as of June, so berry lovers who missed them may have to catch them next year. Good thing the chain's strawberry cheesecake and sundae are here to satisfy your cravings in the meantime.