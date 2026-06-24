Costco Just Brought Back A Fan-Favorite Cheesecake In Time For Summer

Brand-new Costco bakery goodies make a splash when they debut, but it can be just as sweet when a beloved seasonal item returns to stores. Strawberry lovers will be excited to learn that the Kirkland Signature Strawberry Streusel Cheesecake is finally reappearing at Costco warehouses. Fruity and refreshing, this dessert is perfect to set out at summer cookouts and picnics.

This Strawberry Streusel Cheesecake dresses up the classic Kirkland Signature cheesecake — already one of Costco's best bakery items – with a layer of strawberry filling and a generous topping of streusel crumbs. As shown in an Instagram reel posted on June 23, a whole 4½-pound cake will cost you $22.99. This treat originally dropped in May 2025 to a highly positive reception, with customers praising its creamy, sweet, and tangy cream cheese filling balanced by the fruity-sweet strawberries, with the crisp, buttery crumble providing a textural contrast. That isn't even to mention the cake's beautiful appearance and generous size, making it a great choice for parties.

One Redditor who tried the dessert back in 2025 called it "too good," adding, "It's light and fresh, not super rich like many cheesecakes." Another user even called this treat "the best cheesecake I have ever had." Other customers have noted that if you loved Costco's Mixed Berry Streusel Cheesecake, a similar seasonal sweet, the Strawberry Streusel Cheesecake will be right up your alley.