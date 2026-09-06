12 Best Ways To Add Protein (And Flavor) To Scrambled Eggs

What better way to start the day than with a plateful of fluffy, creamy scrambled eggs? Served on toast or with your favorite sides, this brunchtime classic is already a satisfying, protein-rich choice as it is, but scrambled eggs are also the perfect candidate for sprucing up with extra add-ins.

Various meats, cheeses, and even seafood can take scrambled eggs from basic to brilliant, all while giving your morning meal a welcome protein boost and adding a whole new dimension of flavor and texture. There are plenty of vegetarian-friendly options to consider, too, and many of these ingredients require very little prep before they're combined with the eggs.

Some high-protein extras can be added to the eggs during cooking, while others are just as transformative when scattered over the top right before serving. Either way, it's easier than you'd think to bring a touch of excitement to this familiar breakfast food, and these 12 ingredients are all top picks for anyone trying to hit their protein goals.