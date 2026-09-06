12 Best Ways To Add Protein (And Flavor) To Scrambled Eggs
What better way to start the day than with a plateful of fluffy, creamy scrambled eggs? Served on toast or with your favorite sides, this brunchtime classic is already a satisfying, protein-rich choice as it is, but scrambled eggs are also the perfect candidate for sprucing up with extra add-ins.
Various meats, cheeses, and even seafood can take scrambled eggs from basic to brilliant, all while giving your morning meal a welcome protein boost and adding a whole new dimension of flavor and texture. There are plenty of vegetarian-friendly options to consider, too, and many of these ingredients require very little prep before they're combined with the eggs.
Some high-protein extras can be added to the eggs during cooking, while others are just as transformative when scattered over the top right before serving. Either way, it's easier than you'd think to bring a touch of excitement to this familiar breakfast food, and these 12 ingredients are all top picks for anyone trying to hit their protein goals.
Mexican chorizo
If you're looking to add a noticeable dose of spicy, savory deliciousness to your scrambled eggs, Mexican chorizo is a must-try. This high-protein ingredient is a game-changing flavor booster that'll introduce plenty of bold, smoky notes with minimal effort.
Mexican chorizo is typically made with pork and seasoned with spicy, zesty ingredients like chiles and cilantro. You can purchase the meat either loose or in casings, and it comes raw, unlike Spanish chorizo, which is generally cured and ready to eat. The easiest way to cook Mexican chorizo is by crumbling the meat into a pan and frying it until browned and fragrant. Then, you can simply pour beaten eggs over the top and stir everything gently until the eggs have set, for the ultimate spicy, meaty scramble.
These upgraded eggs would pair beautifully with other Mexican-inspired sides and garnishes. Try serving them with sliced avocado, black beans, or a vibrant tomato salsa. A dollop of sour cream or a scattering of fresh, chopped cilantro would also go down a treat.
Tofu
A fantastic vegetarian-friendly way to increase the protein content of scrambled eggs is by throwing some tofu into the mix. This versatile add-in offers a neutral flavor profile and a firm yet crumbly texture that fits in seamlessly alongside the fluffy eggs.
Firm tofu is your best bet here, since it holds its shape well during cooking. The tofu can be drained, then chopped or crumbled before being sauteed until lightly browned. Crumbled tofu will distribute more evenly throughout the eggs and create a heartier texture overall, while cubes will add bite and visual interest to your scramble. There are, of course, other varieties of tofu to consider, such as silken or soft tofu. These will give the mixture a creamier consistency that makes the eggs feel that bit more luxurious.
Much like the eggs themselves, tofu is great at soaking up the savory, spicy, and tangy flavors of sauces and other condiments. A dash of hot sauce or soy sauce would make an excellent finishing touch for your protein-rich scramble. Or, you could add a drizzle of pesto to give your breakfast a herby, Mediterranean-style twist.
Cottage cheese
Cottage cheese has been having its moment in the spotlight in recent years, and for good reason. As a go-to ingredient for homemade dips, sauces, and desserts, this soft, mild cheese is also a secret weapon for crafting seriously creamy scrambled eggs. What's more, it's impressively high in protein, offering around 11 grams per 100-gram serving. To incorporate the cottage cheese, just whisk it into the eggs with a pinch of salt and pepper, and any other seasonings of your choice. The mixture can then be cooked in a pan as normal until those irresistible soft-set curds have formed.
This add-in won't dramatically alter the flavor of your scrambled eggs, but rather add a hint of tangy richness that subtly elevates every tender forkful. Texture-wise, you'll notice that cottage cheese creates an exceptionally fluffy finish. Because the cheese has a high moisture content, it creates steam during cooking, which gets trapped inside the eggs and makes everything wonderfully light and airy. There's plenty of creaminess too, thanks to the cheese's naturally rich, luscious consistency. The resulting eggs are therefore more indulgent, satisfying, and ideal for serving atop crispy slices of toast.
Bacon
Bacon and eggs are frequently found together, but these breakfast staples don't necessarily have to be served as two separate components. The crispy, smoky meat also tastes particularly great when combined with scrambled eggs to create a deeply savory, protein-packed base for a hearty morning meal.
Just cook the bacon as normal, using either a pan, the oven, or an air fryer. Once the meat is cool enough to handle, chop it into small pieces. Now, the bacon can be whisked up with the eggs, ready for scrambling. Alternatively, you can always use the chopped bacon as a garnish by scattering it over the eggs right before serving. Both methods will bring heaps of salty, savory depth to your plate.
Another top tip is to cook the eggs in bacon grease, which adds an extra layer of smoky richness to every bite. To balance freshness and add a pop of color, try mixing in herbs like chives or parsley, or diced veggies such as bell peppers or tomatoes. The finished mix could be served as a deliciously well-rounded filling for a breakfast burrito or sandwich.
Pecorino cheese
To give eggs a quick yet decadent boost of cheesy richness, consider adding some grated pecorino to your scramble. This combination is a favorite for Italian-American Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis, who, in fact, once featured a pecorino-laden, cacio-e-pepe-inspired egg dish on the menu at her popular Las Vegas restaurant.
Upgrading scrambled eggs with pecorino is as simple as grating a generous handful of the cheese and mixing it into the beaten eggs before cooking. As the mixture heats, the cheese will begin to melt, imparting a gloriously rich, gooey consistency and moreish, salty, nutty taste. Pecorino cheese pairs beautifully with cracked black pepper, as well as cooked or cured meats like bacon, pancetta, or ham. And because you can never have too much cheese, we highly recommend scattering over a little extra once you've plated the eggs. An array of fresh and hearty sides like sliced avocado, sauteed mushrooms, and crispy hash browns will fit right in alongside the cheesy eggs.
Salmon
Smoked salmon and scrambled eggs are a classic brunch combo, and there's something undeniably elegant about this pairing. The delicate folds of salmon are perfect for layering atop a pile of freshly scrambled eggs, where they bring saltiness, smokiness, and a buttery mouthfeel that feels right at home alongside the creamy, tender base. Placing the slices on top of the eggs as you plate up tends to be a better option than mixing the two elements together, since you don't want to cook the fish and alter its naturally delicate texture.
There is, however, another variety of this seafood favorite that's ideal for mixing into the eggs — canned salmon. Pre-cooked and ready to eat, the salmon is a convenient tool for leveling up your breakfast. It can be flaked straight from the can into the beaten egg mixture and heated through as you gently scramble everything. With just a few seconds of extra prep time, you'll have significantly boosted the protein content of your breakfast, in a wonderfully nourishing and flavorful way. Plus, the soft, flaky texture of the fish complements the creamy curds especially well.
Tzatziki
Creamy and refreshing, tzatziki is perhaps best known as a cooling accompaniment to Mediterranean grilled meats and veggies. However, this dip is surprisingly well-suited to eggs. Tzatziki is typically made with a base of Greek yogurt, which contains around 8 grams of protein per 100-gram serving. This gets mixed with grated cucumber, garlic, lemon juice, and herbs to create a light, slightly tangy dip. Whipping up your own batch of tzatziki is super easy, but you can absolutely opt for a store-bought version if preferred.
By adding tzatziki to your scramble, you not only amp up the creaminess but also introduce subtle hints of zestiness and aromatic flavor, while still letting the mild, savory taste of the eggs shine. The juicy strands of cucumber will bring a welcome crunch to the mixture, too. The tzatziki can either be whisked into the eggs before cooking, or dolloped over the top before serving. It'll go great with other Mediterranean-inspired ingredients such as crumbled feta cheese, roasted red peppers, or a scattering of fresh dill.
Chicken sausage
If chicken sausage is a regular on your breakfast plate, it might be time to try making this meaty favorite the star of a protein-packed breakfast scramble. This is a fantastic way to make a basic batch of scrambled eggs far heartier and pack in an extra dose of rich, savory flavor.
You can, of course, use any type of sausage that takes your fancy to upgrade your scrambled eggs, but chicken serves as a lighter, leaner alternative to pork- or beef-based options. The milder and more versatile flavor profile of chicken sausage, which is often enhanced with herbs, spices, and aromatics, also works brilliantly with buttery, savory eggs.
Many chicken sausage products come smoked or pre-cooked, which means they only require a quick heat-through before they're ready to enjoy. The meat can be sliced, diced, or crumbled, then briefly pan-fried to give it some color, before you pour the beaten egg over the top. Once everything has been scrambled, you'll have a filling meal with a satisfyingly meaty texture that'll make a welcome addition to any weekend brunch plate.
Shrimp
It might seem like an unlikely pairing, but scrambled eggs and shrimp are the high-protein breakfast duo that's sure to win you over at first bite. The subtly sweet, briny taste of shrimp is a surprisingly great match for eggs, while the succulent, meaty texture of the seafood makes things feel altogether more substantial.
The best approach is to pan-fry the shrimp beforehand, then set them aside while you begin scrambling the eggs. Stir the shrimp back in towards the end of cooking, when the eggs have almost set, and the scramble will be ready to serve shortly. Alternatively, you can use the shrimp as a topping for the eggs if preferred.
While this combo is delicious served as is, shrimp and scrambled eggs will also shine when served with Asian-inspired ingredients. Try adding a dash of soy sauce to the eggs, sprinkling in some chopped green onions, or garnishing the mixture with sesame seeds and a drizzle of sriracha. Rice also makes an excellent accompaniment if you want to turn the mixture into a well-rounded, complete meal.
Refried beans
Refried beans aren't just for tacos and quesadillas. This Mexican staple can bring protein, fiber, and rich, savory flavor to the breakfast table, too. Paired with eggs, refried beans are transformed into a filling, meat-free scramble that can easily be elevated further with other Mexican-inspired add-ins.
You can use either canned or homemade refried beans here, and since both are already cooked, it's a simple case of dolloping the thick, creamy pinto bean blend right into the eggs. Add them roughly halfway through cooking and continue to gently stir everything together, or just spoon them over the eggs post-scrambling. The aromatic notes of the onion, garlic, and spices will elevate the savory egg base to no end.
If you're looking to bulk out your scramble further, try sauteing some diced tomatoes or chili peppers in the same pan before you add the eggs. Fresh sides like avocado, sour cream, and salsa will also complement the eggs and beans beautifully. And you could absolutely use the mixture to fill soft tortilla wraps to craft a hearty breakfast burrito.
Lentils
The firm texture and earthy-sweet taste of lentils make them a fantastic scrambled egg mix-in. These little legumes are easy to distribute evenly throughout the scramble, where they bring a moreish bite and a whole host of beneficial nutrients.
Lentils are another fuss-free addition to eggs. Just begin scrambling as normal, and add the drained, canned lentils about halfway through the cooking process. Brown or green lentils work best, as these boast a firmer consistency than red or yellow lentils, which tend to soften during cooking. They'll make your breakfast more filling, higher in protein, and arguably far tastier, too.
As always, feel free to get creative with additional ingredients. Lentils and eggs taste delicious with warming spices like cumin, turmeric, and paprika, as well as aromatics like onion and garlic. There's also plenty of opportunity for colorful garnishes, such as chopped cilantro, green onions, or a pinch of red pepper flakes.
Sliced turkey
Wondering how to use up those leftover turkey slices sitting in your fridge? Instead of saving them for another sandwich, turn them into a protein-rich scrambled egg breakfast. This way, you get an extra dose of mellow, meaty flavor and a more texturally interesting dish, while also preventing food waste.
Incorporating the turkey couldn't be easier. Just cut the slices into bite-sized pieces and stir them into the eggs towards the end of cooking, when the mixture is still a little runny. If you're also adding veggies like onions, mushrooms, or bell peppers, saute these beforehand and pour the eggs on top. Turkey also tastes incredible with cheese (think shredded cheddar, Monterey Jack, or crumbled feta), which can be scattered into the pan at the same time as the meat.
This technique also works with leftover roasted turkey (diced or shredded). And if you have other deli meats to hand, such as ham, salami, or pastrami, don't hesitate to throw these into your scramble instead.