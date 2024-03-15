Add Tofu To Your Scrambled Eggs For An Easy Protein Boost
Scrambled eggs are a staple and a great breakfast option. However, sometimes, we can feel a little blasé about this dish, and we always welcome more tips and tricks to amp up our scrambled eggs. One easy way is to simply add tofu for a protein boost —an underrated way to add more protein to your diet.
Aside from adding protein to scrambled eggs, why is tofu a good addition? For one, you can add texture. Firm tofu has more of a bite, contrasting with the softness and creaminess of scrambled eggs. It'll make the dish feel "meatier" and heartier, without having to add any meat. But if you're not looking to add that meaty texture, incorporate silken or soft tofu instead, which can add to the creaminess and silkiness of the dish.
If you're wondering how to add tofu to scrambled eggs, there are a few ways to do so. First, if the tofu is wet, drain the tofu water and dry the tofu. If using firm tofu, slice or chop into chunks first, and pan fry until lightly brown before adding the whisked eggs. If using soft or silken tofu, the tofu can be added directly to the whisked egg mixture.
There's a world of add-ins to incorporate into your scrambled eggs and tofu
You can also consider incorporating other add-ins to your scrambled eggs and tofu dish. Fans of bagels and lox can add chopped chives, minced onions, chopped chives, and finely diced smoked salmon to their scrambled eggs (plus tofu, of course). Consider drizzling chili crisp over the tofu-egg combination for a spicy kick. Mixing gochujang in the egg mixture before cooking the dish works, too. During the colder months, you can add hearty winter vegetables to the mix, as they pair well with the tofu and scrambled eggs. Finally, you can also try adding your scrambled eggs and tofu over toast.
If you're trying to eat a more plant-based diet, you can omit the eggs and make a straight-up tofu scramble. At first glance the dish looks like scrambled eggs. Here's a simple way to make scrambled tofu with common kitchen staples. Mix tofu with Dijon mustard, turmeric, or nutritional yeast to give it a flavor boost and turn it a shade of yellow that mimics the look of scrambled eggs. To cook, pan fry the tofu as you would scrambled eggs. So the next time you feel your scrambled eggs need an upgrade, add tofu or omit the eggs, and turn tofu into a delicious scramble.