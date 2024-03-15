Add Tofu To Your Scrambled Eggs For An Easy Protein Boost

Scrambled eggs are a staple and a great breakfast option. However, sometimes, we can feel a little blasé about this dish, and we always welcome more tips and tricks to amp up our scrambled eggs. One easy way is to simply add tofu for a protein boost —an underrated way to add more protein to your diet.

Aside from adding protein to scrambled eggs, why is tofu a good addition? For one, you can add texture. Firm tofu has more of a bite, contrasting with the softness and creaminess of scrambled eggs. It'll make the dish feel "meatier" and heartier, without having to add any meat. But if you're not looking to add that meaty texture, incorporate silken or soft tofu instead, which can add to the creaminess and silkiness of the dish.

If you're wondering how to add tofu to scrambled eggs, there are a few ways to do so. First, if the tofu is wet, drain the tofu water and dry the tofu. If using firm tofu, slice or chop into chunks first, and pan fry until lightly brown before adding the whisked eggs. If using soft or silken tofu, the tofu can be added directly to the whisked egg mixture.