Add Refried Beans To Scrambled Eggs To Bulk Up Breakfast

All it takes is 10 minutes in the kitchen with a few simple ingredients and you've got a plate of scrambled eggs ready on the table. This ease of preparation is one of the reasons it's become such a classic breakfast over the years. Along with that is its ability to pair with almost anything, amongst which is the unexpected yet familiar refried beans.

Don't let the simplicity fool you, this Mexican staple is a force of flavor in its own way, which shines through when layered over the humble eggs. You no longer have to be content with just the buttery mildness. Refried beans carry an earthy, nutty taste laced with fragrant nuances. They add savory elements that bring exquisite depth to the typically one-dimensional flavor profile.

Despite the name, refried beans aren't really made by frying beans twice. Instead, the process involves soaking the beans (usually pinto beans, but you can also use black beans or other preferred varieties) before cooking with liquid, aromatics, spices, and herbs. Then, the mixture is mashed and adjusted until it reaches the desired texture. What ends up on the plate is a creamy and smooth spread with a thickness great for bulking up your scrambled eggs. On the side, there's still room for other additions, so you don't have to stop at just the refried beans. In fact, it's the perfect gateway for incorporating more ingredients to make your scrambled eggs filling as well as flavor-packed.