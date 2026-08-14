Transform Basic Scrambled Eggs With One High-Protein Ingredient For A Major Flavor Boost
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Whether it's your go-to breakfast or a simple snack, scrambled eggs make a delicious and nutritious, high-protein meal. Generally mild-tasting, a plain dish of scrambled eggs opens up a variety of possibilities to customize it with your favorite spices, seasonings, sauces, and more. Mexican chorizo is an excellent addition to your next batch of scrambled eggs for a high-protein food that's teeming with bold and smoky flavor.
In addition to its usefulness in omelets, Mexican chorizo is an easy accompaniment to fold into your scrambled eggs. It is distinctly different from Spanish chorizo in that it must be fully cooked prior to consumption. This high-protein meat is usually made from pork and seasoned with chilis and vinegar. Some versions are bright red while others are green, depending on the specific ingredients and seasonings.
Preparing huevos revueltos con chorizo – Spanish for "scrambled eggs and chorizo" — is fairly straightforward. Start by cooking your chorizo completely before adding the eggs and scrambling everything together until the eggs are done. The rich spices and smoky notes will shine through the scrambled eggs while also inviting other complementary ingredient additions.
Enjoying scrambled eggs with chorizo
You can serve up a plate of chorizo and scrambled eggs on its own or enhance it with your favorite flavors. Top off your eggs with a homemade green chile sauce or your favorite brand of store-bought salsa to liven up the dish even more. The addition of salsa will provide a small boost of fiber to pair with the protein-rich meal.
Take inspiration from Mexican chilaquiles and scoop up your chorizo scrambled eggs with tortilla chips. Alternatively, you can load up the mixture into a chorizo, egg, and cheese breakfast torta recipe to transform it into a handheld feast. Serving your chorizo and scrambled eggs with the cheese of your choosing can also help to level up the protein content of the dish. Try a blend of shredded Mexican cheese or crumbles of queso fresco.
For those who adhere to a vegetarian diet, you can find plant-based soyrizo products that you can add to your scrambled eggs. Make your food accessible to a vegan diet by using a plant-based egg substitute. No matter how you choose to make it, this meal will be both filling and fulfilling with plenty of crave-worthy flavor.