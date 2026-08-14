Transform Basic Scrambled Eggs With One High-Protein Ingredient For A Major Flavor Boost

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Whether it's your go-to breakfast or a simple snack, scrambled eggs make a delicious and nutritious, high-protein meal. Generally mild-tasting, a plain dish of scrambled eggs opens up a variety of possibilities to customize it with your favorite spices, seasonings, sauces, and more. Mexican chorizo is an excellent addition to your next batch of scrambled eggs for a high-protein food that's teeming with bold and smoky flavor.

In addition to its usefulness in omelets, Mexican chorizo is an easy accompaniment to fold into your scrambled eggs. It is distinctly different from Spanish chorizo in that it must be fully cooked prior to consumption. This high-protein meat is usually made from pork and seasoned with chilis and vinegar. Some versions are bright red while others are green, depending on the specific ingredients and seasonings.

Preparing huevos revueltos con chorizo – Spanish for "scrambled eggs and chorizo" — is fairly straightforward. Start by cooking your chorizo completely before adding the eggs and scrambling everything together until the eggs are done. The rich spices and smoky notes will shine through the scrambled eggs while also inviting other complementary ingredient additions.