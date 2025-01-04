It doesn't get any simpler than scrambled eggs for breakfast. The ingredients — eggs, butter, seasonings, and maybe a dash of milk — are probably sitting in your pantry already. Just a 5-minute scramble on the stovetop and you've got a warm and endlessly satisfying start to the day. During rushed mornings, they're perfect for a quick, nutritious munch before heading out. On lazy weekends, when there's more time to get creative, you can dress them up with just about anything, even canned food. In fact, canned salmon is one of the best ways to give the dish a brunch elegance, all without any of the usual fuss and hassle.

This convenient, budget-friendly idea came from recipe developer Marye Audet-White of Restless Chipotle, who highlighted its nutritional value, telling Tasting Table, "Canned salmon can also make your scrambled eggs feel more like a full meal, adding protein and those healthy omega-3s." It's the kind of dish that leaves you feeling nourished and energized without weighing down the palate.

While fresh salmon's brininess is usually on the subtle side, its canned version brings a boldness to scrambled eggs that no other ingredient can replicate. It cuts through the eggs' monotonous creaminess, creating a perfect balance between mild and vibrant. The natural seafood sweetness of the fish is still there, ever so slightly hinting through all that savoriness. It's a complementary melding of flavors, enhancing the overall taste while leaving room for the eggs' buttery base to shine.

