The Canned Fish You Need To Level Up Scrambled Eggs
It doesn't get any simpler than scrambled eggs for breakfast. The ingredients — eggs, butter, seasonings, and maybe a dash of milk — are probably sitting in your pantry already. Just a 5-minute scramble on the stovetop and you've got a warm and endlessly satisfying start to the day. During rushed mornings, they're perfect for a quick, nutritious munch before heading out. On lazy weekends, when there's more time to get creative, you can dress them up with just about anything, even canned food. In fact, canned salmon is one of the best ways to give the dish a brunch elegance, all without any of the usual fuss and hassle.
This convenient, budget-friendly idea came from recipe developer Marye Audet-White of Restless Chipotle, who highlighted its nutritional value, telling Tasting Table, "Canned salmon can also make your scrambled eggs feel more like a full meal, adding protein and those healthy omega-3s." It's the kind of dish that leaves you feeling nourished and energized without weighing down the palate.
While fresh salmon's brininess is usually on the subtle side, its canned version brings a boldness to scrambled eggs that no other ingredient can replicate. It cuts through the eggs' monotonous creaminess, creating a perfect balance between mild and vibrant. The natural seafood sweetness of the fish is still there, ever so slightly hinting through all that savoriness. It's a complementary melding of flavors, enhancing the overall taste while leaving room for the eggs' buttery base to shine.
Make a brunch-worthy dish in a flash
There are so many ways to use canned salmon, and they all pretty much require the same preparation. Just pop open the can, drain the soaking liquid, and pat away the excess moisture. For scrambled eggs, the next step is an easy toss into the egg mixture before it hits the pan and cooks for a few minutes until set.
Joining the salmon could be a variety of other ingredients that you normally use for scrambled eggs such as fresh herbs, heavy cream, Greek yogurt, and leafy greens. Squeeze in some lemon juice for a bright zest if you want. And how about some melted cheese to bring a decadent touch to the breakfast? Or perhaps you'd prefer a spark of heat instead? In that case, a spoonful of harissa — the spicy tomato paste substitute that still brings sweetness is a marvelous choice. Capers, one of salmon's classic pairings, would also fit quite nicely when sprinkled over your buttery scrambled eggs.
Serving the scrambled eggs for brunch, you'll also want something on the side to complete the meal. It could simply be avocados and a few slices of toasted bread or biscuits — the all-time foolproof combo. Better yet, serve them in tiny brioche buns and turn them into finger food delightful enough to share over lively conversations. On the plate, however, you can keep them company with a colorful veggie medley of spinach, cherry tomatoes, asparagus, and anything else you'd like.