Costco Rotisserie Chicken Meals You Can Make In 20 Minutes

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Costco's famous Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken is one of the most helpful shortcuts for a huge variety of meals. From chicken pot pies and soup to tacos, salad, and pasta, I use it multiple times a month for fast, easy lunches and dinners. Because of its versatility, it's also one of the most cost-effective weekly grocery purchases.

A 3-pound rotisserie chicken is around $6, or just $2 a pound. If you plan on dividing it up into roughly 4-ounce servings, it can easily be stretched into a week's worth of meals, making the per-meal cost pretty low depending on the other ingredients you use. Of course, it's delicious on its own as well, and I often just take it home, dress it in barbecue sauce, and serve it with mashed potatoes, gravy, salad, and rolls.

If you're looking for simple weekday meals, you can't go wrong grabbing one or two of these chickens on your next Costco trip. And the internet is full of creative ideas for how to elevate a store-bought rotisserie chicken. In fact, I actually had a hard time narrowing it down to just these five ideas — I probably could have recommended double the amount. In choosing the best 20-minute Costco rotisserie chicken meals to share here, it ended up coming down to these ones that I use at least once a month — sometimes more.