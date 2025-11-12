Store-Bought Rotisserie Chicken Is The Simple Way To Add Protein To Taco Night
Tacos are for more than just Tuesdays. Truly, any night can be taco night with the right tortillas or shells and filling. For those looking to streamline mealtime and infuse your dinner with a little extra and easy protein, there's an oft-overlooked store-bought solution lurking at your local grocery. The next time you're pressed for taco ingredients and want a quicker dinner with less work, prepare a delightful leftover makeover shredded chicken tacos recipe.
This clever recipe calls for store-bought rotisserie chicken to bulk up the protein of your taco filling and supplement other additions, such as a homemade mango salsa. Shredding up leftover rotisserie chicken is a breeze, and it can be used either as-is or simmered in your favorite sauce or salsa for even more crave-worthy taste and texture. While tacos can be made with a variety of different proteins, the fact that you can pick up a pre-cooked chicken that makes a perfect serving of taco filling makes this shortcut a virtual no-brainer.
Many consider Costco's rotisserie chicken to be worth the price of membership alone, given its usefulness in adding more protein to your regular meals. Whether you go the store-bought route or opt for scratch-made tortillas and salsa, centering your favorite variety of shredded rotisserie chicken in a batch of tacos will make your next dinner both delicious and nutritious.
Shredded chicken taco tips
Store-bought rotisserie chicken has so many wonderful uses, especially when preparing a plate of tacos. Simply shred the chicken using two forks or by hand if you prefer to prepare the meat for adding to your tacos. If you like a little bit of spice, try simmering your shredded chicken in a sauce made with Tabasco Brand Chipotle Pepper Hot Sauce and chopped peppers. You can even bulk up the protein in your filling using nutritional yeast or flaxseed meal.
For a lighter and refreshing take on taco night, prepare a zesty cabbage slaw to mix with your shredded chicken. A generous squeeze of lime juice to top everything off will help tie the flavors together. If you still have more rotisserie chicken leftover after using it for tacos, try adding it to a few other dishes.
Rotisserie chicken is the key to easier homemade enchiladas as well as nachos, burritos, and even soups. It's also worth noting that you can reuse the carcass of your rotisserie chicken simmered on the stovetop with herbs, spices, and vegetable scraps to make your own homemade bone broth, which can be used in a number of dishes or even sipped to warm up in the cooler weather. Get creative with your chicken and let this store-bought ingredient be the gift that keeps on giving.