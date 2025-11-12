Store-Bought Rotisserie Chicken Is The Simple Way To Add Protein To Taco Night

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tacos are for more than just Tuesdays. Truly, any night can be taco night with the right tortillas or shells and filling. For those looking to streamline mealtime and infuse your dinner with a little extra and easy protein, there's an oft-overlooked store-bought solution lurking at your local grocery. The next time you're pressed for taco ingredients and want a quicker dinner with less work, prepare a delightful leftover makeover shredded chicken tacos recipe.

This clever recipe calls for store-bought rotisserie chicken to bulk up the protein of your taco filling and supplement other additions, such as a homemade mango salsa. Shredding up leftover rotisserie chicken is a breeze, and it can be used either as-is or simmered in your favorite sauce or salsa for even more crave-worthy taste and texture. While tacos can be made with a variety of different proteins, the fact that you can pick up a pre-cooked chicken that makes a perfect serving of taco filling makes this shortcut a virtual no-brainer.

Many consider Costco's rotisserie chicken to be worth the price of membership alone, given its usefulness in adding more protein to your regular meals. Whether you go the store-bought route or opt for scratch-made tortillas and salsa, centering your favorite variety of shredded rotisserie chicken in a batch of tacos will make your next dinner both delicious and nutritious.