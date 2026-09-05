10 Best Classic Apple Desserts, Hands Down

If I'm being honest, I can get down with an apple dessert at basically any time of year. But when the early months of fall roll around, I'm ready to dig into a dessert full of warm, sweet, and gooey apples. As someone who doesn't always love pumpkin spice flavors, apple-based desserts are my bread and butter during the autumn season. And because there's so much to celebrate during apple season, I'm especially keen on making my favorite apple desserts.

With that in mind, I'm taking a closer look at the absolute best classic apple desserts. While these are especially delicious to indulge in around fall time, you can technically bake up these beloved classics whenever you get a craving for them. This is a great list to consult if you've gone apple picking at an apple orchard (on the East Coast or beyond) and have a ton of the fruit to use before it goes bad. Make sure you take advantage of any leftover apple peelings, as well, because there's actually a lot you can do with them. Even if you're not a baker, may this list of desserts inspire you to seek out these favorites at a cozy local cafe on a rainy fall day.