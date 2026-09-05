10 Best Classic Apple Desserts, Hands Down
If I'm being honest, I can get down with an apple dessert at basically any time of year. But when the early months of fall roll around, I'm ready to dig into a dessert full of warm, sweet, and gooey apples. As someone who doesn't always love pumpkin spice flavors, apple-based desserts are my bread and butter during the autumn season. And because there's so much to celebrate during apple season, I'm especially keen on making my favorite apple desserts.
With that in mind, I'm taking a closer look at the absolute best classic apple desserts. While these are especially delicious to indulge in around fall time, you can technically bake up these beloved classics whenever you get a craving for them. This is a great list to consult if you've gone apple picking at an apple orchard (on the East Coast or beyond) and have a ton of the fruit to use before it goes bad. Make sure you take advantage of any leftover apple peelings, as well, because there's actually a lot you can do with them. Even if you're not a baker, may this list of desserts inspire you to seek out these favorites at a cozy local cafe on a rainy fall day.
Apple crisp
If you're the kind of person who enjoys an apple dessert with a lot of texture, then a good old-fashioned apple crisp is probably right up your alley. It capitalizes on some of the same flavors as apple pie, but that crispy, crumbly topping is what really makes this dessert stand out as something special.
For the topping, you'll usually find some combination of rolled oats, nuts, and brown sugar, although you can add in raisins or chocolate chips if you're trying to switch things up a bit. One of the best things about this recipe is that it's very versatile and easy to pull off, even if you're not really a baker. Not only does this dessert come together quickly without a lot of fuss, but once it does come out of the oven, it's hard to deny how delicious it is. The combination of gooey baked apples and the crispy topping is a match made in heaven. The result just feels cozy, and it's even better after combining it with some good quality vanilla ice cream.
Apple pie
Is there any apple dessert quite as classic as an apple pie? I think not. Of course, while an apple pie is amazing when you make it at home if you're already a solid baker, it's a recipe that a lot of people find intimidating. Luckily, it's a dessert that's actually quite easy to find and buy at grocery stores. In fact, a Tasting Table writer sought out and tried eleven different apple pies available at grocery stores and ranked them, helping readers to determine where to buy the best one. (Spoiler alert: Their favorite came from none other than Sprouts.)
Why is this one of the best apple desserts? First of all, the baking spice-spiked apples in the center of the dish get nice and soft, with a richness that feels more decadent than you'll find with most other fruit-based desserts. A really well-made apple pie also has a delicious crust that's soft on the bottom, crispy on top, and perfectly complements the filling inside, with just enough structure to hold everything together. It's a classic American dessert for a reason, and that's why you'll find it on just about every Thanksgiving dinner table during the holiday.
Tarte tatin
Of course, apple pie is an impressive dessert if you can manage to pull it off well. But it's not necessarily the first classic apple dessert I think of when I want to make a really impressive apple dish. Rather, I think a tarte tatin looks better visually — and in some cases tastes even better than a classic apple pie.
Now, a tarte tatin shares some similarities with a pie, but instead of the fruit appearing in the middle of the pastry, it's layered onto the bottom of the dish. Then, the pie dough goes on top of the filling. When it's done baking, you turn the dish upside down to release the dessert from the pan. You'll end up with a top layer of beautifully caramelized apples, while the base of the pastry functions like a traditional pie crust.
Technically, you can make tarte tatin with a wide variety of fruits, and even vegetables if you want to go a savory route. However, it's most traditionally made with apples. And while this dish looks really impressive, it's arguably easier to make than a traditional apple pie, especially if you decide to use a store-bought prepared pie crust.
Apple cobbler
If you're tired of seeing the apple crisps and apple pies everywhere you look, you might want to switch things up by enjoying an apple cobbler. Essentially, it's the same dessert as any other baked apple-and-pastry situation, but the structure is a bit different.
Unlike a pie (where you have a bottom layer of pastry holding everything together), an apple cobbler differs in that you're going to have the pie filling directly on the bottom of the baking dish without anything holding it together. Additionally, you don't flip the dessert when it's done like you would a tarte tatin — you'll just spoon it out and dig in. The topping for an apple cobbler is sort of like a biscuit dough, and that soft texture offers a more luxurious, pillowy experience than you get from a pie or crisp.
I like the casual quality of an apple cobbler. It doesn't feel fussy or fancy, and basically anyone can make it, even if they're not an experienced baker. You're still getting the delicious baked apple experience, after all, that makes you feel warm and cozy inside. Plus, baking an apple cobbler — like basically any other baked apple dessert — is going to make your kitchen smell incredible.
Baked apples
Of all the classic apple desserts out there, baked apples might just be the simplest option. This is exactly what I want to make when I'm craving what feels like a decadent dessert, but the idea of making a pastry of any kind seems out of the question. Even if you're just trying to find some easy ways to use up leftover apples on hand, this dessert is a solid option.
Obviously, you can easily make them in the oven, which will warm up your house on a chilly autumn day and make it smell amazing in the process. But you can also make baked apples on the grill for a more charred, complex flavor, or even throw them in the air fryer when you're short on time. Regardless of the cooking method you choose, this is a super easy way to turn a basic apple into a whole dessert.
Another reason I especially love baked apples is the fact that they always feel like a healthy option. Technically, I'm just eating fruit, but it's fruit that tastes a lot more exciting than a raw apple ever could. This is one of those fall treats I want to make on repeat.
Apple pie ice cream
Most of the apple-based desserts on this list are warm, providing a rich and cozy edible experience that's especially gratifying as the weather starts to cool down. But that doesn't mean that you can't find a solid cold apple dessert out there. If you can get your hands on some apple pie ice cream, you should absolutely try it. It may just be the perfect bridge between summer and fall desserts, as it incorporates the classic, warming flavors of apple pie with the cool chill of vanilla ice cream.
There are some ice cream brands, like Talenti, that sell a version of apple pie ice cream. However, these are often seasonal offerings that you won't be able to find all year. Luckily, if you have an ice cream maker at home, there are some online recipes that allow you to make your very own apple pie ice cream any time you crave it. Of course, if you really want to take your apple dessert game to the next level, consider pairing a slice of apple pie (or another baked apple dessert of your choice) with apple pie ice cream for ultimate apple-y decadence.
Apple cider donuts
If you live in a place where you can snag apple cider donuts during the fall, consider yourself lucky. This classic apple dessert is most commonly associated with New England, and as a resident of the region myself, I can safely say this is where they taste best. There's just something about grabbing an apple cider donut and a cup of coffee on a fall morning, then enjoying it outside where you can see the changing leaves.
Now, apple cider donuts sometimes contain actual bits of fruit in them, but otherwise, they're just made with apple cider. This gives them a tint of apple-forward flavor without the same intense fruitiness of the other desserts that appear on this list. Although the apple flavor in a good apple cider donut is strong, it's not really the star of the show, at least not in my mind. Rather, it's the baking spices that really take center stage. This makes the donuts ideal for those who want to get in on some of the apple dessert vibes of the season without fully committing to the whole chunks of apples you'll find in other apple-based desserts.
Caramel apples
Is there any seasonal snack more delightful than a caramel apple? I think not. I love these for the sole fact that they're oh so festive. It's a simple idea — just a plain apple dipped in caramel — but you can also find caramel apples with seemingly limitless toppings and add-ons, from nuts to coconut flakes and beyond. This offers the possibility to enjoy many different textures in every bite.
First, you have the juicy crisp from the apple. Then comes the creamy, luxurious addition of the caramel glaze itself. After that, you might find crunchy nuts or chewy chocolate chips to bring it all together.
Additionally, who doesn't love a dessert on a stick? The fact that this classic apple dessert comes on a stick makes it particularly easy to enjoy when you're on the go (like when you're walking around a fall festival). I'd argue that caramel apples feel a bit more seasonal than any other apple desserts on this list, but nobody's stopping you from making a miso salted caramel apple recipe at any time of the year.
Apple sauce
Some might argue that apple sauce isn't really a dessert all on its own. Those people, however, are simply wrong. I personally consider apple sauce a dessert ... and a delicious one at that. To me, it basically tastes just like pie filling, but with more of a mashed texture rather than a gooey one. However, you still get those same baking spice notes, the same cozy flavor profile, and a similar apple-y texture that still manages to keep things tasting fresh.
Of course, unlike pie filling, you'll generally serve this dessert cold. This makes it one of the few apple-based desserts that seems like a solid option during the hotter months of the year, as well. Plus, you don't have to enjoy plain apple sauce all on its own to get the hype around this dessert. There are so many ways to add flavor to your apple sauce, from adding fried fruits for extra flavor and sweetness (along with a delicious chewy texture) to incorporating nuts into the mix for a decadent crunch. If you really want it to feel even more like a dessert, consider adding some whipped cream on top for good measure.
Apple galette
If you like the idea of baking an apple pie to share with friends and family but don't want to invest quite so much time and effort to make things look absolutely perfect? Then you may want to try your hand at an apple galette instead.
This dish arguably looks a little rough around the edges, yet I think that's what gives it its charm. It looks kind of rustic, leaning into the fall vibes you're probably already trying to capture when you make this kind of dessert. But instead of perfectly layering that pie crust into the pan (let alone making a lattice), with a galette, you just create a large, rough round of crust, pile in the apple filling, and fold the remaining crust over the top of the apples. In the center, you'll be able to see all of the seasoned, bubbling filling once it comes out of the oven.
Ultimately, I find an apple galette tastes much like a standard apple pie. However, the ease of making this dessert — and its rustic charm — makes it one of my absolute favorites during apple season.