The Best Costco Lunches To Pack For Work
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Whether you're looking to cut costs or get into a habit of meal prepping each week, the aisles of Costco are ready to help you do it. Packing lunches is made easy at the big-box store, and after combing through online reviews and comments from warehouse members sharing their go-to purchases, we've rounded up some options for those looking for some lunch-time inspiration. Not only can you find plenty of Costco lunch options under $15, you can stock a fridge or feed an office with some of the purchases you order from the warehouse.
To provide inspiration for your next shopping trip, our list of grab-and-go items and easy-to-pack staples can make mid-week meals something to look forward to. Depending on your diet and preferences, you can find ready-made meals or look for ingredients to put your own lunch together to get you through the workday. Inject a taste of nostalgia into your packed lunch with some of your favorite snacks or hit macro goals with a few key choices that are prepared before you leave the house. All you'll need to remember is a napkin.
Wraps and sandwiches
If you're in a hurry or simply don't want to manage any food prep, Costco's pre-made sandwiches and wraps are an easy grab for satisfying meals. Shoppers on online have called the chicken and Swiss sandwich rolls as "go-to" items, often pairing sliced sandwich halves with sauces for added flavor. The Southwest chicken wraps are also noted as delicious. For those with several mouths to feed, the larger sandwich platters can offer 12 or 24 servings in one buy. Costco members have noted that the pretzel sandwiches don't get soggy, making the tray a reliable choice for longer days.
One of Tasting Table's own writers tried Costco's chicken bacon ranch wraps, admitting that this is a prepared meal that lives up to the hype. For those looking for more breakfast flavors, other customers on Reddit have highly reviewed frozen, ready-to-heat meals like the Kirkland Bacon Egg & Cheese and Jimmy Dean Sausage Egg & Cheese sandwiches. Simply toss the pieces into either a microwave or an air fryer for a crispy result.
Browse the deli section
Beyond sandwiches and wraps, Costco's deli section offers many great prepared foods to choose from. Salads packed with grains and greens, poke bowls, and classic Caesar salads require no prep to eat. Since displays regularly rotate with options, Costco's easy-to-grab packaging can typically be eaten straight or be reheated if necessary. For larger portions, separate ingredients into containers for lunchtime spreads that will last several days. To stretch any of the bulk buys further, add a piece of fruit to meals. Some shoppers pair Costco's salads with a croissant for a satisfying option.
For a taste of luxury at the office, shoppers have raved about Costco's pre-packaged shrimp cocktail, cocktail sauce, and lemon wedges. If you don't mind a bit of prep work in the morning or the night before, Kirkland Signature Salmon Milano with Basil Pesto Butter has also received positive reviews. Simply cook the pre-seasoned and buttered filets and pair with your favorite pasta before you head out the door.
Meal prep DIY bento boxes
Meal prep practitioners will find their little piece of heaven inside Costco. With a range of ingredients available, DIY bento boxes and snack spreads are perfect ideals for Costco-based meal prep. Recall flavors from your childhood by grabbing granola bars, fruit snacks, dried meat, and nut mixes to tuck into your work bag.
Single-serving cups of the Kirkland Signature Organic Hummus can be easily paired with sliced veggies, and packed lunches can be bulked up with any sandwich of your choice. Chopped fruit can provide a refreshing palate cleanser for after your meal. For a more grown-up version, rice, protein, and veggies can be pre-cooked and separated into sections.
If you want to brighten up the lunches you pack for work, Costco even sells bundles of colorful boxes with built-in dividers to keep ingredients separated. The partitions offer easy portion control that can ensure you don't carry too many candies, cookies, or your favorite chocolate-coated snacks into the office.
Snacks served with a side of guac
While considering easy-to-pack lunch items, don't overlook Costco's frozen section. "The chicken taquitos with individually packed guac is one of my favorite lunches," wrote one Costco member on Reddit. Not only have the taquitos ended up on our list of some of the best Costco snacks for meat lovers, but the green chile chicken firecrackers and uncured bacon and gouda egg bites can also make for a home run of a meal when paired with guacamole.
For a workday lunch, cook a batch on the weekend and divide into quick-grab containers to take with you to the office. A quick reheat can re-crisp pieces. Look for guacamole sold in individual containers for hassle-free packing and consider elevating your lunchtime menus with salsa, sour cream, pico de gallo, or chipotle mayo. If you want more bulk added to your lunch, beans and rice make a great meal that will certainly hold you over until the workday is done.
Pick a protein and add salad
One of the easiest equations for a healthy office lunch is pairing a protein with a salad. Whether you enjoy Costco's rotisserie chicken meat or have a soft spot for steak bites or grilled salmon filet, packing a serving of protein with a fresh salad is a simple way to keep energy high. Those looking to hit specific protein targets have added eggs, tuna, tofu, pre-cooked chicken skewers, protein pasta, and bags of Italian meatballs to their Costco shopping lists.
Costco offers the benefit of many items in one purchase, like Rastelli's Bone-In Premium Pork Rib Steaks, where 16 portioned pieces provide a total of 8 pounds of meat that can be frozen and cooked. One customer on Costco's website described these pork rib steaks as "out of this world," adding that they are "always tender and moist." If you're craving an exceptionally comforting meal, Costco's trays of mac and cheese can also be paired with salad, and the larger portions can be divvied out among colleagues for end-of-week celebrations.