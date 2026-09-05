The Best Costco Lunches To Pack For Work

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Whether you're looking to cut costs or get into a habit of meal prepping each week, the aisles of Costco are ready to help you do it. Packing lunches is made easy at the big-box store, and after combing through online reviews and comments from warehouse members sharing their go-to purchases, we've rounded up some options for those looking for some lunch-time inspiration. Not only can you find plenty of Costco lunch options under $15, you can stock a fridge or feed an office with some of the purchases you order from the warehouse.

To provide inspiration for your next shopping trip, our list of grab-and-go items and easy-to-pack staples can make mid-week meals something to look forward to. Depending on your diet and preferences, you can find ready-made meals or look for ingredients to put your own lunch together to get you through the workday. Inject a taste of nostalgia into your packed lunch with some of your favorite snacks or hit macro goals with a few key choices that are prepared before you leave the house. All you'll need to remember is a napkin.