8 Canadian McDonald's Menu Items To Try And 9 To Skip

When it comes to fast food places, I don't frequent McDonald's much (my son, on the other hand, is a fan of cheeseburger Happy Meals). As a vegetarian, I'm simply not as drawn to the humdrum burgers and fries, and McDonald's has been so slow to adopt a vegetarian burger to its menu (more on that later).

As one of Tasting Table's Canadian writers, though, I noticed that McDonald's Canada differed in many ways from its American sibling. Perhaps it's because the United States has so many more fast food places to visit, but the American McDonald's menu offered different items than the chain up north. As such, I took it upon myself to sample items that are available on Canadian McDonald's menus at the time of writing. I determined which Canadian McDonald's menu items are worth buying and which ones you should probably skip, based on strength of flavor, quality of texture, and overall enjoyability. Some tasters in my family helped judge the chicken items in this list.