8 Best Candies You'll Only Find On Canadian Shelves

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Some of my fondest memories as a kid are of taking the money I saved from my allowance and using it on candy at my local corner store. At the time, five dollars felt like a lot of wealth, and I intended to disperse it amongst only the finest sugary treats Canadian counters could offer. While our Canadian shelves have plenty of the same items you'll find in American stores, not all are created equal. For example, while the United States has KitKats, they're arguably not nearly as delicious as the chocolate confection we get to enjoy up north. The difference comes down to the manufacturers of the candy bar using different recipes. In the United States, it's Hershey's, while Canadian KitKats are the product of Nestlé.

Beyond the multiple flavors of KitKats, though, Canadian stores also have loads of other candies you won't find elsewhere. Sure, the U.S. has way more variety than we do –– which makes sense, given the huge gap in population sizes –– but Canada can still hold its own on the candy front. If you happen to take a trip up north or know someone who is, take it from this Canuck: These are the best candies you can find on Canadian shelves.