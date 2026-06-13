I Tried 8 Candy Brand Ice Cream Bars And Ranked Them Worst To Best

I love a good candy bar, almost as much as I love ice cream. But when you can combine the two, you're bound to get a delicious sweet treat. There are a surprising number of candy brand ice cream bars on the market, and they are especially appealing to those who love the original versions of the candy. Depending on where you shop, though, a whole box of these treats can be pricey, which may make you pause before you buy them, as you don't know if they're going to be worth it.

This is exactly why I tasted eight different candy brand ice cream bars and ranked them. The first items you'll see are those that I didn't particularly care for, while those that are further down on the list represent the best that this lineup has to offer. Personally, I prefer an ice cream bar that's not too sweet and has a good balance of flavors, straying away from predictable chocolate-and-vanilla-only options and embracing a wider variety of flavor profiles.

If you're looking for a simpler dessert, you may like some of the worst-ranked items on this list. Regardless of whether your ice cream bar criteria matches mine, though, learning more about what each of these products has to offer can give you a better idea of which varieties you may want to try the next time you make a late-night grocery store ice cream run.