McFlurry Vs Dairy Queen Blizzard: What's The Difference?

Step aside, burgers and fries. Today, we're shining the spotlight on fast food desserts – specifically, two giants in the fast food ice cream world. Sweet-toothed foodie fans would never confuse a McDonald's McFlurry with a Dairy Queen Blizzard, or vice versa. So what, specifically, makes these treats unique? Both the McFlurry and the Blizzard follow a shared foundational formula: soft serve ice cream blended with solid candy or cookie pieces, mixed to be thoroughly incorporated. For both, it's all about the textural interplay of plush soft serve studded with crunchy mix-ins.

Their biggest and most obvious difference is that Blizzards come in many more flavors than McFlurries. At McDonald's, the Oreo McFlurry (vanilla soft serve with crunchy Oreo cookie pieces) and the M&M McFlurry (the same swirled with crunchy mini M&Ms) are the only flavors offered year-round. Still, if it ain't broke, don't fix it (unlike the infamously malfunction-prone McDonald's ice cream machine that has even caused lawsuits ... is it working tonight, by the way?). As we shared in a Tasting Table ranking of 15 McDonald's desserts, the Oreo McFlurry is our second-favorite Mickey D's dessert of all time, beat only by the Hot Fudge Sundae.

By comparison, DQ's year-round Blizzard menu is far larger than McDonald's two permanent McFlurries. At Dairy Queen, fans can order at least 10 different Blizzards any time of year, from candy classics like Butterfinger and Heath to fully-loaded desserts like Turtle Pecan Cluster, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and Choco Brownie Extreme. Blizzards are also significantly thicker than McFlurries, and tend to be more thoroughly blended.