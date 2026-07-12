9 Tim Hortons Cold Drinks, Ranked Worst To Best

As a Canadian, there are plenty of coffee chains I love, but there's arguably none more iconic than Tim Hortons. I've previously ranked a dozen of the chain's donuts from worst to best, while another Tasting Table writer reviewed the company's new summer drinks. Now, I took on the challenge of ranking some of its most popular cold drinks based on their flavor.

With a Tim Hortons on almost every corner (seriously), it was easy for me to select cold drinks that are offered on both Canadian and American menus. From the caffeine-laden to the caffeine-free, there was plenty for me to taste – and I have the coffee jitters to prove it. Some of the drinks I reviewed were recent menu additions at the time of writing, while others have been around for years. If you happen to be located near your own neighborhood Tim Hortons or simply want to plan ahead for your next trip up north, let this ranking guide you as to what you should –– and shouldn't –– order.