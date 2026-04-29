The Best Store-Bought Chai Concentrate Is Also The Freshest

Masala chai is a unique and ancient blend of warm, flavorful spices that are combined with black tea (chai simply means tea in Hindi, while masala refers to the spices). These days, masala chai is usually sweetened with sugar and thickened with a bit of milk. It's not difficult to brew at home on the stovetop, but making a decent masala chai from scratch does take a bit of time and effort, alongside a lot of high-quality ingredients. Thankfully, there are many great masala chai concentrates available to purchase as a shortcut, and one tea brand makes one of the best.

In Tasting Table's ranking of eight store-bought chai concentrates, from worst to best, we found that Rishi Organic Masala Chai Concentrate was not only the best-tasting, but also looked to be the freshest too. The masala chai concentrate isn't our only favorite Rishi product either, as they make one of the best loose-leaf peppermint teas as well as one of our favorite ceremonial-grade matcha powders. We loved the full-bodied taste of the Rishi concentrate; the spices were upfront and strong but not overwhelming, and it was still balanced with a spicy sweetness. The chai contains a medium amount of caffeine with about 100 milligrams per serving, or about the same as an average cup of coffee, and less than a double shot of espresso.