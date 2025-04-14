The Absolute Best Peppermint Tea Brand Will Leave You Feeling Totally Refreshed
There are few pleasures in life as simple and soothing as a warm cup of tea. Peppermint tea, in particular, is renowned for its fresh flavor and many potential health benefits. But, like anything, the quality of tea matters. That's why Tasting Table went on a mission to find and rank the best peppermint teas. Out of the 11 top brands sampled, we found Rishi Tea brand's loose-leaf peppermint tea to be a cut above all the rest.
The peppermint sensory experience began as soon as we opened the bag. The tea was brewed per the instructions listed on the label, and we were pleasantly reassured to find the bold aroma translated to bold flavor, too. While Rishi Tea was the most expensive brand on the list, it was ultimately a comparable, if not better, value than some of the other, lower-ranking options; the bag came with 9 ounces of organic tea leaves that had been sourced from the Pacific Northwest. Overall, this tea checks every box for a perfect peppermint.
Why peppermint tea should be part of your daily routine
Now that you know what the best peppermint tea for your money is, put that knowledge to use and start incorporating tea into your everyday. Besides being a tasty and refreshing beverage, peppermint tea can help soothe some digestive issues. It's also a caffeine-free herb, meaning drinking peppermint tea after dinner won't give you the jitters. Peppermint tea can act as a palate cleanser and tummy tamer after a meal, and brewing a cup can be a pleasant daily ritual. You could even dress it up a bit by serving it over ice, with honey, or in a fun minty twist on a London fog latte by adding a little bit of steamed milk and vanilla syrup.
Try your best to use a high-quality product, and you get bonus points for loose-leaf tea varieties like Rishi Tea. Not only is the taste typically more potent than bagged teas, but a 2024 study from the Autonomous University of Barcelona discovered that several popular brands of commercial tea bags release significant amounts of microplastics when brewed. This can have an impact on both your health and the environment. All together, there are lots of good reasons to invest in a delicious, organic loose-leaf tea and a reusable infuser, tea ball, or filter so you can brew the perfect cup of tea every time.