The Absolute Best Peppermint Tea Brand Will Leave You Feeling Totally Refreshed

There are few pleasures in life as simple and soothing as a warm cup of tea. Peppermint tea, in particular, is renowned for its fresh flavor and many potential health benefits. But, like anything, the quality of tea matters. That's why Tasting Table went on a mission to find and rank the best peppermint teas. Out of the 11 top brands sampled, we found Rishi Tea brand's loose-leaf peppermint tea to be a cut above all the rest.

The peppermint sensory experience began as soon as we opened the bag. The tea was brewed per the instructions listed on the label, and we were pleasantly reassured to find the bold aroma translated to bold flavor, too. While Rishi Tea was the most expensive brand on the list, it was ultimately a comparable, if not better, value than some of the other, lower-ranking options; the bag came with 9 ounces of organic tea leaves that had been sourced from the Pacific Northwest. Overall, this tea checks every box for a perfect peppermint.