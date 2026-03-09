8 Store-Bought Chai Concentrates Ranked Worst To Best

If you're a fan of sweet, warm, and spicy beverages, you probably love a good chai latte. But you likely haven't perfected making a chai latte at home from scratch, so you are probably wondering how you can get your chai fix without having to make a trip to your local coffee shop. Thankfully, there are so many brands that have you covered with chai latte concentrates. Just mix one part water or your preferred milk with one part chai concentrate for a delicious chai latte at home without all the extra fuss.

Not all chai concentrates should be treated equally, though. As an avid chai lover myself, I have found that it is a delicate dance between being too sugar-heavy or too spice-heavy. That's why I set out to rank the best chai concentrates based on just how well-balanced each one was between sugar and spice. I was looking for a chai that had just the right amount of kick from the traditional chai spices like ginger, cardamom, and cinnamon while still delivering that creaminess and sweetness that is most often associated with chai lattes. From store-bands to name-bands, these are the chai concentrates worth stocking your pantry with and the ones we'd recommend skipping.