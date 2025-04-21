13 Reasons Why You Haven't Made The Perfect Cup Of Chai Yet

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Making the perfect cup of chai is a revered rite of passage in any Indian household. On paper, the process of boiling tea leaves and spices together can sound easy — deceptively so. This was a lesson that I would learn the hard way the first time I was entrusted with making post-dinner chai at an intimate gathering. One sip, and my brother-in-law returned the overly concentrated, pungent brew. While my mother bravely soldiered through, my father could only grimace his way halfway through his mug, deciding that fatherly love did not trump suffering through a dismal cup of chai.

Eager to discover where I had gone wrong, I reached out to some of the finest culinary minds that the country has to offer — Neeraj Tyagi, director of culinary at Grand Hyatt Mumbai, and Mahesh Ramasamy, head chef at Long Boat Brewing Co. — to find out some of the most common mistakes people make with this drink. From using stale leaves to adding milk and sugar too early, both experts believe that there are endless missteps that can sneakily detract from the perfect chai experience — take notes, so you don't make the same mistakes I did.