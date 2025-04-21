13 Reasons Why You Haven't Made The Perfect Cup Of Chai Yet
Making the perfect cup of chai is a revered rite of passage in any Indian household. On paper, the process of boiling tea leaves and spices together can sound easy — deceptively so. This was a lesson that I would learn the hard way the first time I was entrusted with making post-dinner chai at an intimate gathering. One sip, and my brother-in-law returned the overly concentrated, pungent brew. While my mother bravely soldiered through, my father could only grimace his way halfway through his mug, deciding that fatherly love did not trump suffering through a dismal cup of chai.
Eager to discover where I had gone wrong, I reached out to some of the finest culinary minds that the country has to offer — Neeraj Tyagi, director of culinary at Grand Hyatt Mumbai, and Mahesh Ramasamy, head chef at Long Boat Brewing Co. — to find out some of the most common mistakes people make with this drink. From using stale leaves to adding milk and sugar too early, both experts believe that there are endless missteps that can sneakily detract from the perfect chai experience — take notes, so you don't make the same mistakes I did.
Using tea bags instead of loose-leaf tea
When you are looking to regale unexpected guests with a refreshing cup of chai, it can seem tempting to just dunk a few tea bags in water. But if you are hoping to receive eager requests for seconds, you'll want to make the switch to loose-leaf tea.
"Tea bags are convenient, but loose tea leaves offer a more aromatic and flavorful experience," says Neeraj Tyagi, director of culinary at Grand Hyatt Mumbai. He explains that this occurs because loose tea leaves have more natural oils and antioxidants than bagged teas. The tea bag itself also separates the warm water from the tea leaves, thereby dialing down its natural, vibrant flavors.
Tea bags also have tea dust — smaller, cheaper, and low-quality tea particles. Loose-leaf tea, on the other hand, is made with whole tea leaves that better retain aroma and flavor. After one sip of the loose-leaf tea, you'll see how every tea bag you've tried before appears tediously one-dimensional.
Using stale tea leaves
Using fresh tea leaves is the key to ensuring a flavorful cup of chai. According to Neeraj Tyagi, you should toss your tea out when they lose their vibrant color and appear dull.
Although tea does not spoil, but it can turn stale after awhile, resulting in a cup of chai that tastes off-putting — as opposed to the aromatic punch of flavor that fresh tea leaves have to offer. Tyagi says, "The tea leaves lose essential oils over time, leading to a significant reduction in flavor." He even shares that stale tea leaves can taste bitter due to oxidation. Exposure to air, moisture, and heat can also expedite the degradation process.
As a rule of thumb, Mahesh Ramasamy, head chef at Long Boat Brewing Co., recommends storing tea leaves in an airtight container away from sunlight. Ideally, you'll want to keep them in a cool, dark place away from other fragrant items. Everyday pantry staples, such as spices and coffee, do not make for good neighbors, as tea leaves tend to absorb odors. Incidentally, this makes tea an excellent natural deodorizer for masking unsavory scents in the kitchen.
Brewing tea in the wrong type of pot
Got your tea leaves squared away? The next step is to select the right vessel for brewing your tea. Not all pots are ideal for it. If you were to ever rifle through an Indian kitchen, you'll notice that there is often one designated vessel for making chai: a deep-bottomed stainless steel saucepan with a spout for easy pouring.
Newer iterations of stainless steel saucepans, like this one with a glass strainer lid, offers a wealth of features for everyday use. It even has pour spouts on both sides to accommodate right and left-handed users. A shatterproof glass lid with straining holes can also stand in for a strainer in a pinch — though mesh strainers are still best for filtering finer particles.
Neeraj Tyagi recommends using ceramic pots due to their excellent heat retention and the fact that they don't react with the tea or spices. "Avoid using plastic, aluminum, and non-stick pots to make tea as it affects the taste of the tea and can be harmful [to your] health," he says.
Adding too much or too little water
Once you have the perfect cooking vessel, you'll want to take it out for a test drive. The amount of tea leaves you use is a matter of personal preference; the standard is 1 teaspoon of tea leaves for every cup of water. However, this isn't set in stone; you can choose to add more or fewer leaves if you prefer a stronger or more diluted brew. Though, you'll also need to be diligent about the amount of water you use.
"Using too much water can dilute the flavors of the tea and spices, resulting in a weak and less aromatic tea," says Neeraj Tyagi. On the other end of the spectrum, using too little water can make your chai strong and bitter, as the tea and spices can become too concentrated. "The tea leaves and spices may not have enough room to expand and release their full flavors and aroma," he says.
In his experience, it is ideal to opt for 140 to 150 milliliters (about ½ to ⅔ cup) of water for every person you are expecting to serve. "This amount allows the tea and spices to infuse properly without becoming too diluted," he says.
Using raw milk
You'll want to avoid adding raw milk directly into your brewing chai due to the risk of foodborne illness. If you flip back through the pages of history, you'd find that milk was generally consumed raw prior to the mid-1900s. However, the rise of contaminated dairy led to the development of pasteurization — the process of heating milk to kill bacteria and pathogens.
Not only can using raw milk for chai make you sick, but it can also alter the flavor profile of your chai. "Raw milk has a fuller, more creamy texture, enhancing the body of the tea," he says, before explaining that these qualities can overpower the flavor of the chai. He also notes that raw milk may curdle more easily, thus making it an unfavorable choice for chai.
Traditionally, Indian households favor full-fat cow's milk for brewing the perfect cup of chai. Whole milk has a fat content of around 3.5%. Its creaminess complements the robust flavor profile of the tea, which is ideal for someone who prefers a strong, wake-me-up brew in the mornings. However, those with dietary restrictions can also opt for almond, soy, or oat milk.
Adding milk too early
Once you have a gallon of pasteurized, freshly boiled milk at hand, it's time to make another crucial decision: At what point of time should you add milk to your brewing tea? If you add milk too early, you may disrupt some of the flavors in your beverage.
Neeraj Tyagi believes that adding milk too early, especially while the tea is still steeping, can interfere with the extraction of flavors. "It's best to add milk after the tea has finished steeping," he says. That's to say, every perfectly brewed cup of chai revolves around one magic ingredient: patience. Attempting to rush the process by adding milk too early will make the tea taste flat.
So, how can you pinpoint the perfect point of time to pour in milk? Mahesh Ramasamy suggests holding off until the tea leaves start to boil and the water content has reduced. If you miss this window of opportunity, the end result may be a bland brew. Masala chai has a robust flavor because the tea is simmered with the milk. Adding milk extremely late in the brewing process will prevent the milk from fully infusing with the tea and chai spices, thereby affecting the flavor of the final cup.
Adding the wrong milk-to-water ratio
Much like the amount of tea powder being used, the quantity of milk in chai is generally written off as a personal preference. However, the ethos of a strong cup of masala chai lies in its intensity — you will want a cup where the amount of tea and milk harmoniously complement one another, without either battling for dominance.
Neeraj Tyagi shares that using too much milk can overpower the tea and spices and dilute the flavor of the beverage. On the other hand, he's also found that using an insufficient amount of milk can make the tea too strong or bitter.
So, what is the ideal ratio of milk you should be aiming for? Tyagi recommends using equal parts milk and water. "This balance ensures that the tea is creamy without being overly rich," he says.
While his measurement serves as a good starting point, the more practice you have brewing chai will allow you to find the right ratio for your palate. Ideally, the creaminess of the milk should enhance the flavor of the tea without fighting for attention. The color of the chai can be an excellent reference point here — if its color is too pale, it may be a sign that you need to cut back on the amount of milk you use for future cups.
Adding sugar too early
The amalgamation of tea and spices can potentially create a bitter, overpowering brew — which is why sugar is often added to bring balance. However, adding the appropriate amount of sweetener to your cup of chai hinges on one simple judgement call: knowing precisely when to add the sugar.
Sugar might alter the flavor extraction if it's added too early. The sugar granules may caramelize or burn, which will impart a charred flavor on your beverage. If sugar is added too early to the brew, there is a chance that you may end up sipping on what tastes like a cup of caramelized water.
On the other hand, waiting too late to add the sugar will not earn you brownie points either. Neeraj Tyagi notes that the sugar may not fully dissolve if it's added too late, and it likely won't give the tea the best flavor. The best time to add the sugar is once the tea leaves have adequately boiled. You can use your sense of smell as an indicator for this; once you can detect the grassy, earthy scent, it's time to add sugar to taste.
Using too many spices
So you have found a high-quality loose-leaf tea, selected the right saucepan, and mastered the balance of water and milk. There is only one more thing to figure out: the spices. More importantly, you need to identify the correct amount of spices to use for a wholesome, well-balanced brew.
While "chai" and "tea" are terms that are often used interchangeably, the latter refers to any black or herbal beverage from the Camellia Sinensis plant. The word "chai," meanwhile, is used in India for an aromatic blend of tea and spices. The typical cup of masala chai poured in any Indian household plays host to certain core spices: cardamom, cloves, ginger, and cinnamon.
While these spices have their own flavors to add to the brew, adding multiple strong spices in large quantities can create a harsh, medicinal taste. "Using too many spices can overwhelm the tea, making it excessively pungent and bitter," Neeraj Tyagi says. If you are looking to tone down an overly spicy batch of masala chai, it helps to course-correct by adding milk as needed.
Not using whole spices
The first whiff of a cup of masala chai is an experience unlike any other. You'll be greeted by the warm, inviting notes of cinnamon and cardamom, while ginger and cloves mingle in the milieu with an earthy aroma. If the fragrance of the chai is as crucial as the taste for you, you'll want to avoid powders in favor of whole spices.
Neeraj Tyagi shares that whole spices offer a better aroma and depth to your beverage. Though, they don't always infuse as readily as ground spices.
Once you are ready to level up and flex your culinary muscles, Mahesh Ramasamy recommends making your own DIY spice bag by tying the whole spices in a muslin cloth. This traditional, slow-cooked method allows the spices to infuse into the tea, offering a flavor bomb unlike anything you have ever experienced before.
Overboiling the tea
While certain slow-cooked chai recipes necessitate patience, overboiling your pot of tea beyond the recommended time will leave you with a less than desirable result. "Overboiling tea can impact its flavor and texture, making it bitter in taste," says Neeraj Tyagi. He also shares that overboiling can lead to a loss of nutrients and poor aroma.
Reheating or overboiling tea can also release certain compounds like tannins. They're generally associated with the bitter notes in tea, and in a higher concentration, they can make it taste unpleasant.
Aroma is a good indicator for when you should stop boiling your tea; knowing when to pull it from the heat will come with time and patience. Masala chai is generally brought to a boil, after the tea powder and spices are added, then simmered on low or medium heat for two to three minutes. Those in the quest for a stronger pick-me-up on lazy mornings will find slow-cooked recipes that extend the boiling time to seven to eight minutes.
Reheating unattended tea
The best cup of chai is served piping hot. When you are tied up in hostess duties at afternoon tea, the temptation to reheat tea back to its steaming-hot self can be strong, but experts caution against it, on account of the impact on aroma and flavor. "It loses the freshness and turns bitter in taste," Neeraj Tyagi says.
Beyond alterations in the flavor profile due to the dominance of tannins, there are other issues lurking in an unattended pot of chai. If your cup has been sitting on the counter for 10 to 15 minutes, it is still safe to consume. However, if left at room temperature for more than a couple hours, the milky component may pose a health risk. To avoid potential stomach upset, it's best to brew a fresh batch rather than reheating an old one.
Using the wrong kind of strainer
Your chai has been transformed from a jumble of spices and powders into a flavorful haven of aromas. The last chai mistake you'll want to avoid is using the wrong kind of strainer while pouring your tea. Strainers made with low-quality wire mesh, or ones that have big holes, are on Neeraj Tyagi's list of no-nos.
The larger holes are ineffective at straining out spices and small tea particles, which will create a lumpy drinking experience. Instead, Tyagi recommends using a tea strainer. Fine mesh strainers, metal strainers with small holes, stainless steel ball infusers, and basket infusers make for good candidates. Beyond choosing the right kind of strainer, proper maintenance and cleaning are also important. Smaller particles may cling to the fine mesh and can serve as a breeding ground for bacteria.
Tyagi believes that the best way to clean a tea strainer is to scrub and rinse it thoroughly with kitchen soap after every use. He shares that you can also remove stains from it by soaking it in a mixture of baking soda or vinegar and water for between 15 and 30 minutes.