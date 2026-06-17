I Tried Tim Hortons' New Summer Drinks, And I'll Be Sugar Buzzed For Days

Some people will die defending their favorite coffee chain, but I am not one of them. I feel no particular loyalty in this regard, not to Tim Hortons or any other coffee chain. That means I could judge this summer menu without carrying any preconceived ideas or biases.

There were also a few specific criteria I paid close attention to as I sipped, including what each drink looked like, if they had a noticeable aroma, how their texture was, and how they tasted. Were the textures smooth, slushy, grainy, or syrupy? For each coffee-based drink, I wanted to know if the coffee flavor was obvious or covered by other ingredients. As I drank, I also looked to see whether I could identify the drink's components, including the marshmallow flavoring, strawberry syrup, or blackberries.

I ordered the drinks before leaving home through the Tim Hortons app with no modifications. When I picked them up, though, I got a bit of a surprise — the espresso machine was broken, so the S'mores Latte I'd paid for wasn't available. The staff didn't know how to refund me, so they offered to give me a replacement drink, which is why I got to try the Strawberry Cold Foam two ways.