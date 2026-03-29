Dip Oreos In Milk And Toss Them In The Freezer For A Ridiculously Good Frozen Treat

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There's little more satisfying than the dynamic duo of Oreos dunked in milk. With a combination that brings together classic flavors and pleasing textures, one would be hard-pressed to improve upon an already tried-and-true staple of dessert indulgence — but leave it to the internet to find a way to step this sweet treat into the stratosphere. While you can always experiment with freezing store-bought cookies before dunking them in milk, you can also flip the script by dunking your Oreos in milk, creamer, or half-and-half to let them soften, and then freezing the cookies in a freezer bag.

This tip ends up creating individually portioned snacks with a taste and consistency reminiscent of cookies and cream ice cream. It couldn't be simpler to pull off this clever combo; what's more, there are infinite possibilities for which of the many Oreo flavors or types of milk you choose to use. The only difficulty is having the patience to dunk your Oreos to the point of slight sogginess without eating them immediately and allowing them time to sit in the freezer.

If you're planning a get-together, this is a great treat to set out at the end of the night. You can even try this trick with the dairy-free milk or creamer of your choice to make it even more accessible.