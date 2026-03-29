Dip Oreos In Milk And Toss Them In The Freezer For A Ridiculously Good Frozen Treat
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There's little more satisfying than the dynamic duo of Oreos dunked in milk. With a combination that brings together classic flavors and pleasing textures, one would be hard-pressed to improve upon an already tried-and-true staple of dessert indulgence — but leave it to the internet to find a way to step this sweet treat into the stratosphere. While you can always experiment with freezing store-bought cookies before dunking them in milk, you can also flip the script by dunking your Oreos in milk, creamer, or half-and-half to let them soften, and then freezing the cookies in a freezer bag.
This tip ends up creating individually portioned snacks with a taste and consistency reminiscent of cookies and cream ice cream. It couldn't be simpler to pull off this clever combo; what's more, there are infinite possibilities for which of the many Oreo flavors or types of milk you choose to use. The only difficulty is having the patience to dunk your Oreos to the point of slight sogginess without eating them immediately and allowing them time to sit in the freezer.
If you're planning a get-together, this is a great treat to set out at the end of the night. You can even try this trick with the dairy-free milk or creamer of your choice to make it even more accessible.
Getting more from your Oreos
Using a fork — or a similar utensil that you can use to hold the Oreos in your milk without risking soggy fingers — this tip is as simple as dunking, waiting, and freezing. You may also consider all the different types of plant milk and flavored creamers that you can use to really amp up this unique combination. Remember that you'll want to choose complementary flavors between your milk or cream, as well as your Oreo cookies.
For example, imagine starting with a batch of Mint Creme Oreos and softening these in a bowl of oat milk before freezing them into a perfectly refreshing snack. Similarly, consider trying this trick with Golden Double Stuf Oreos and a store-bought caramel-flavored coffee creamer such as the Coffee-Mate Caramel Latte Creamer, or Peanut Butter Creme Oreos and your choice of chocolate milk. Beyond the basics of flavor pairings, there's also something to be said for how you serve them.
While you can easily enjoy this delight of frozen Oreo and milk-dunking technology on its own, there are plenty of ways to serve the cookies that are even more pleasing. Try placing the cookies on a plate and drizzling with hot fudge for a sensory experience that combines different temperatures along with flavors and textures, or crunch up the frozen milk-dunked Oreo cookies and sprinkle this over your favorite ice cream for even more fun.