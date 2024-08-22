Why Store-Bought Cookies Need To Be Frozen Before Dunking Them In Milk

There are two types of people in this world: those who dunk cookies, and those who shove cookies into their mouths the second they lay their paws on them. Both types of people are perfectly justified in their cookie-eating methods, however, this particular hack is for the dunkers out there. If you can't enjoy a cookie unless it's soaked in creamy milk, might we suggest putting it in the freezer first?

Okay, yes, a frozen cookie sounds like a great treat to lead you straight into the dentist's chair — that's why we don't recommend freezing your cookies unless you're planning on following it up with a dunk. The reason why frozen cookies make for supreme dunking specimens, especially in a glass of warm milk, is that the hardened shell has more time to absorb the moisture from the milk without disintegrating the cookie. Plus, any filling like cream, chocolate chips, or even raisins (if you're edgy) softens into a delectable yet firm bite. Freezing your cookies gives all of the ingredients a chance to maintain their integrity throughout the dunk and gives you a variety of textures to chew through.