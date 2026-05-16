12 Tim Hortons Donuts, Ranked Worst To Best

While Americans have the luxury of enjoying a Dunkin' or a Krispy Kreme in most towns across the country, as a Canadian, I am less familiar with the world of Munchkins and Coolattas –– not to mention any of the secret menu items. A donut chain I am familiar with, however, is Tim Hortons, which now has locations across the United States as well as Canada, in addition to stores in 11 other countries.

The Tim Hortons chain was originally the creation of the eponymous hockey player back in the 1960s, giving it solid Canadian ties. However, it was sold in 2014 to Burger King, which makes the current Canadian-ness of the brand a bit murkier –– if you ask a Canadian, that is. However, Tim Hortons is a fast-food restaurant I grew up visiting (and even worked at once upon a time for a brief six-month stint), so I feel well-equipped to rank its premier offerings: donuts. (I also ran my own donut business once upon a time, so I know what makes a good one.) A dozen of the classic flavors that are sold in both Canada and the United States seemed like a fair playing field for the Canadian staple, and I was happy to find some underdogs rose to the occasion, while some nostalgic faves flopped. If you happen to hit up your nearest Tims, keep this ranking in your back pocket to know what –– and what not –– to grab.