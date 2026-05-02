What can be said about donuts that hasn't already been spoken? Indulgent, notoriously addictive, and available in countless flavors and varieties, we're convinced the world's a better place with donuts in it. There isn't a tastier complement to freshly brewed coffee than freshly-fried dough. And few things trump the sensorial experience of jelly shooting into your mouth after the first bite or the enjoyment of licking maple icing from your fingers. From buttermilk and blueberry cake to the best flavor of all-time, regular glazed, lots of donuts have been around for quite a while, and for good reason.

While we can't say what made them outlast others, one thing's for sure: they represent a very small subset of flavors that were once widely available. And we're not talking about limited-time offerings, either. We're talking about donuts that used to be every bit as common as the flavors you see today. Some, we found, were phased out due to ingredient shortages, and others for reasons unknown. Here are 4 donut flavors that stood the test of time, and 4 that didn't.