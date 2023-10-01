How To Prevent Fruit From Discoloring Your Cake Batter

Almost every baker hopes for the beautiful pop of color and flavor that fresh fruit can bring to their cakes. What they usually don't want is a cake that's been tie-dyed by said fruit, leaving it to look like a muddled mess. Luckily, like the trick for keeping your berries and fruit from sinking in the cake, there's a hack to help you keep your bright produce from streaking your batter. The secret lies in the order of adding your ingredients.

Like any other chunky mix-in, you need to fold in your berries or fruit at the very end. The idea behind this last-minute addition to the batter is to prevent over-mixing or over-handling of the fruit within the batter. Also, the longer the berries sit in the batter, the more they will bleed colorful streaks into the cake, thus the less time they sit, the better. If you're looking to take this tip to your home kitchen, here's how you should go about pulling off this fruit-folding finale.