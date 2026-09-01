Adults Love These 4 Classic Candies More Than Children Do

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Our tastebuds change as we age, which becomes particularly obvious in our candy preferences. Interested in the different candy preferences between children and adults, we spoke to Beth Kimmerle — the author of "Chocolate: The Sweet History" and "Candy: The Sweet History," as well as founder and CEO of Attribute Analytics.

"The hardest sells for children tend to be the bitter, botanical, spicy, or highly aromatic flavors of true 'granny candy': black licorice, coffee, dark chocolate, clove, and florals," she says. Anything sharp, herbal, or too old-fashioned would be the worst candies to give out to trick-or-treaters on Halloween. Kids generally have simple requirements for their candy, favoring "sweetness and those bold, bright colors and instantly recognizable artificial fruit flavors."

Adult preferences, however, are more complex. "As our palates develop, many of us start enjoying flavor contrast," Kimmerle says. "We want bitter plus sweet, or the floral, herbal and spicy notes that make a simple flavor more lasting, dynamic, and complex." Coffee-flavored and boozy candies are prime examples.

Kimmerle noted four specific candies that grown-ups love more than the kids. These candies are not favored only because of the flavor, though. "They also come with loads of memories," she adds. "Stealing one from grandmother's candy dish or grabbing a handful while trick 'o treating on Halloween." Funnily enough, our grown-up candy choices are often a way to revive our inner child. As Kimmerle says, "Candy may be one of our cheapest and most effective forms of time travel!"