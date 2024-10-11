10 Boozy Candies To Try This Halloween

Fall temperatures have finally arrived, and Halloween is fast approaching. With people beginning to spook-ify front yards, it's time to stock up on candy for the little ghouls. Kids aren't the only ones who get to enjoy sugar and scares, though. Playing dress up and over-indulging in sweets was made for all ages. In addition to the classic Halloween candies, for example, adults get to enjoy the festivities with alcohol-infused sweet treats. When faced with a barrage of tiny trick-or-treaters, there's perhaps no better way to celebrate All Hallow's Eve.

Boozy candy contains alcohol, but despite the presence of liquor, it most likely won't get you buzzed — unless you consume a frightening amount. I don't recommend doing that, of course, pun aside. I do, however, recommend trying this list of boozy candies on Halloween. The following sweet treats were chosen from both popular and lesser-known confectionery brands based on their uniqueness and positive consumer reviews, as well as their Halloween-related themes or ability to be incorporated into the spooky holiday aesthetic. Sure to make you howl at the moon, these boozy candies are great additions to adult-themed Halloween party platters, cocktail infusions, dessert toppings, and more.