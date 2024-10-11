10 Boozy Candies To Try This Halloween
Fall temperatures have finally arrived, and Halloween is fast approaching. With people beginning to spook-ify front yards, it's time to stock up on candy for the little ghouls. Kids aren't the only ones who get to enjoy sugar and scares, though. Playing dress up and over-indulging in sweets was made for all ages. In addition to the classic Halloween candies, for example, adults get to enjoy the festivities with alcohol-infused sweet treats. When faced with a barrage of tiny trick-or-treaters, there's perhaps no better way to celebrate All Hallow's Eve.
Boozy candy contains alcohol, but despite the presence of liquor, it most likely won't get you buzzed — unless you consume a frightening amount. I don't recommend doing that, of course, pun aside. I do, however, recommend trying this list of boozy candies on Halloween. The following sweet treats were chosen from both popular and lesser-known confectionery brands based on their uniqueness and positive consumer reviews, as well as their Halloween-related themes or ability to be incorporated into the spooky holiday aesthetic. Sure to make you howl at the moon, these boozy candies are great additions to adult-themed Halloween party platters, cocktail infusions, dessert toppings, and more.
Smith & Sinclair Limited-Edition Alcoholic Cocktail Gummies
Smith & Sinclair, the self-proclaimed "Willy Wonka for grown-ups," specializes in buzz-inducing gummies. Whether you prefer dark to clear liquor or crave a classic cocktail, this innovative confectioner has a gummy for you. The company has released limited-edition alcoholic cocktail gummies for 2024's Halloween that are available in two giftable boxes: Trick or Treat and Here for the Boos. Both include 10 gummies with the assorted cocktail flavors mandarin spritz, passion fruit mojito, pineapple bellini, paloma, and whiskey sour.
According to the company, these classic cocktail recipes are deconstructed and used to craft the gummies to give them an authentic mixed drink taste. Each bite-sized treat contains 5% alcohol by volume (ABV) of a premium spirit, blended with fresh fruit, herbs, and syrup, and then coated with sugar crystals. Smith & Sinclair's Halloween gummies are only available online, so we'd recommend planning ahead so your order arrives in time for the 31st.
Compartés Nightcap Whiskey Dark Chocolate Bar
Compartés has been earning a reputation as a premiere chocolate company. The brand considers its confections avant-garde, inspired by a chocolatier named Jonathan Grahm. From the artistic museum-ready packaging to the refined taste and melt-in-your-mouth texture, Compartés knows a thing or two about quality chocolate. There are several alcoholic bars to choose from — but for Halloween, look no further than the Nightcap Whiskey Dark Chocolate Bar.
This chocolate company doesn't skimp on quality ingredients, and when making bourbon-inspired chocolates, Compartés appears to only use the finest whiskey. If you enjoy rich dark chocolate and sweet aged-whiskey flavor, this boozy bar will certainly light up your jack-o-lantern. The Nightcap Whiskey Dark Chocolate Bar can be broken apart into Compartés' signature triangle-shaped pieces and added to candy platters, baked into brownie bites, or even melted and used as a coating for candied apples. You can purchase this and other alcohol-infused bars on Compartés' website.
Wondermade Boozy Marshmallows
One way to put the spirit into the Halloween spirit is with Wondermade's Boozy Marshmallows. These aren't your regular campfire confections; rather, they may be more suited to a sugary seance. You don't have to conjure up any spirits, though, because these marshmallows come infused with them. Enjoy some of your favorite brands, from Makers Mark and Baileys to Guinness and more. Wondermade's Boozy Marshmallows can bring a tipsy twist to ice cream, be a melty topping for yams and hot cocoa, and will take s'mores to the next level. These treats can even add a sweet kick to cocktails.
Alcohol-infused marshmallows make the perfect edible ghosts for a Halloween snack platter, too. Along with being buzz-worthy, these products are made with real cane sugar, Kosher ingredients, and are also gluten-free. Wondermade's Makers Mark-infused flavor perfectly pairs the classic bourbon taste with craft marshmallows. The best part is the affordable price for a pack of 10 cube-shaped treats. Wondermade has a store in Sanford, Florida, but also ships nationwide.
Pappy Van Winkle Barrel Aged Ghost Pepper Caramels
This family-owned brand has been making quality bourbon since 2013, with a recipe that goes back to 1935. Pappy & Company is dedicated to craftsmanship and claims to even be willing to lose money if it means maintaining a quality standard. Fortunately for our sweet tooths, it brought the same quality-or-bust approach to its Pappy Van Winkle Barrel Aged Ghost Pepper Caramels. Spicy, melty, and sweet, these boozy candies are the perfect peppery treats for Halloween.
Handcrafted in Nashville, Tennessee, these caramel candies are made with ghost peppers that are aged in previously used Pappy Van Winkle bourbon barrels. The flavor of the resulting ghost pepper mash is then intensified with an infusion of smoky oak and blended with creamy caramel. Pappy & Company partnered with Olive & Sinclair, Nashville-based small-batch artisan chocolatiers known for quality. From caramel-coated apples and bourbon-spiked caramel ice cream to giving chewy and rich boxed brownies a boozy upgrade, these spicy caramel candies offer many ways to add some sweet heat to your beastly bash.
Victorie Sweets Novelty Chocoholic Chocolate Bar
Halloween was made for candy enthusiasts of all varieties. Victorie Sweets handcrafts super creative, sometimes tongue-in-cheek, confections. And, as the name Novelty Chocoholic Chocolate Bar implies, some of its saccharine wares are infused with booze. Though this treat, which reads "Chocoholic Diet Pill" on it, can be enjoyed year-round, we think that it may have been prescribed especially for Halloween. It's a 160-gram mass of Belgian chocolate that comes with your choice of fillings like Baileys caramel, brandy fruit and nut, whiskey maple and caramel, pear cider, and more. You can even customize the type of chocolate, from milk or dark to ruby or white.
The great thing about Victorie Sweets' Novelty Chocoholic Chocolate Bar is that it resembles an actual pill with a seam through the center and words on it. This humorous sweet treat strikes the perfect balance between funny and twisted, and it fits right in with Halloween gift baskets. You'll just have to refill that chocolatey prescription at Victorie Sweets' online shop.
Victorie Sweets Cherry Brandy & Almond Chocolate Bar
Another alcohol-infused offering from Victorie Sweets has a very Halloween look. The Cherry Brandy & Almond Chocolate Bar sits somewhere between a handcrafted work of art and something that an alien would eat. Red-colored, covered with balls of various sizes, and gold-dusted, it'd fit right in with a ghastly-themed platter of edible monster bits. Underneath its crave-worthy crimson lies delectable Belgian chocolate that's infused with cherry brandy liqueur and crunchy almond slivers.
On the company's website, you can choose between five different chocolate types: milk, dark, white, dark 70%, and creamy caramel, as well. That gives you more options for gifting while still letting you incorporate the bar's bloody aesthetic into your Halloween decorations. If red isn't your color, Victorie Sweets also sells a brown-colored Whiskey & Mixed Nut Chocolate Bar flavor in the same style.
Sugarfina Alcoholic Cordials
Cordials were made for over-indulging, and Sugarfina — a small confectionery company — likes to put an adult spin on them with a dose of liquor. It offers several alcohol-spiked bon-bon-style sweets that'll ensure you have a boo-tastic Halloween. The company's tequila-infused cordials are covered in rich dark chocolate and make for the perfect topping for chocolate mousse graveyard cups. If you enjoy citrusy treats, try the white chocolate and limoncello shot cordials — which, with a little creativity, can be used as mini edible moons. Or, simply enjoy these treats as is.
Other liquor-packed cordials include flavors like Irish coffee and single malt scotch, with each containing no more than 5% ABV. Though affordable, Sugarfina's candy are said to have an expensive taste due to its high-quality ingredients. There are locations throughout the U.S. and an online store, too, so you'll have no problem procuring these cordials in time for All Hallow's Eve.
Turin Liquor Filled Chocolates
Irish cream has a flavor that was made to be incorporated into confections. Rich and frothy, with a spiked milkiness, it's basically alcoholic hot cocoa. Turin took the classic flavor of Baileys Irish Cream and stuffed it into a delectable chocolate truffle — perhaps unintentionally creating a must-have candy for Halloween. Creamy yet buzzy, this milk chocolate treat deserves a place in your candy bowl.
Turin's liquor-filled chocolates come individually wrapped already, which makes them perfect for gifting to friends, adding to gift baskets, or featuring on Halloween candy platters. In addition to Baileys, Turin also makes truffles infused with Jose Cuervo, 1800 Tequila, Johnnie Walker, and Fireball, which gives you even more ways to enjoy your annual boo bash. Each set of chocolates is available in a 20-piece tube — just make sure you indulge responsibly.
Compartés Macallan Scotch Whiskey Truffles
Along with quality chocolate bars, Compartés also makes premium truffles. Its adult-ready Macallan Scotch Whiskey Truffles look like they should be framed and put on the wall. Dark chocolate ganache filled with 18-year Macallan single-malt scotch, cut with precision, and printed with an elegant gold-colored design that changes seasonally — Compartés makes confections for true chocolate connoisseurs. Its offerings are a bit pricier for that reason, but totally worth it.
These boozy truffles were made to be gifted, if not to be hoarded by passionate chocolate lovers. With a little imagination, however, they can be a tasty addition to Halloween. Use these truffles atop graveyard-themed pudding, blended with ice cream, or flex your creative muscles and use them as teeth for a skull-themed cake. Explore the possibilities, or just enjoy them as is, which we also recommend. You can purchase these Macallan Scotch Whiskey Truffles online only.
Kit Kat Sake Masuizumi
Kit Kat is one of the best international candies, hands down. While it's normal for the same products to taste different from country to country, Kit Kat is famous for its exclusive Japanese flavors, which are often unique and come in tasting profiles for all ages and palates. Its Sake Masuizumi flavor is arguably the most unexpected mashup ever, made with sake powder that's sandwiched between vanilla wafers and covered in white chocolate. The downside to these spiked sensations is that they were a limited-edition release in 2016, so aren't very easy to get your claws on.
Various online retailers still carry them, however, and sell them for different prices. Many appear to be based in Japan, but there are a handful of eBay listings, too — so you might have to shell out extra bucks. Kit Kat Sake Masuizumi bars make the perfect booze-filled skeleton bones, and for a truly sweet experience, try dipping them into graveyard pudding. Enjoy them while serving tiny trick-or-treaters. Though a rarer find, this alcoholic Kit Kat flavor is worth the treasure hunt for this year's Halloween.
Methodology
To create this list, I referred to products from well-known confectionery brands and lesser-known independent candy makers. Candies were chosen based on positive reviews, their similarities and uniqueness compared to popular styles, quality of ingredients, and availability — not to mention, of course, their potential to be incorporated into a Halloween theme. My goal was to create a dynamic list with various types of boozy candies that offer options for different palates, in addition to recommending ways to enjoy them on this year's spookiest night.