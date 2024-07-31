The Single Ingredient Needed For Chewy And Rich Boxed Brownies

Boxed brownie mix is a convenient tool. It is great both for inexperienced bakers looking to simplify the process of baking and for satisfying chocolate brownie cravings in a pinch. Boxed mix comes with everything premeasured and instructions laid out, but it is still easy to land in the pitfall of dried out brownies, which no one wants.

There are several clever ways to enhance the recipe when preparing boxed brownies, like using coffee instead of water for a richer chocolate flavor or making the texture more fudgy by using butter instead of oil. However, there's one failsafe ingredient that can solve the issue of dryness in a pinch: sweetened condensed milk. It is creamy, sticky, and wonderfully sweet, which is everything a brownie should be.

For an 18-ounce box of mix, ¾ cup of sweetened condensed milk is all it takes to take your brownies to the next level. The one caveat that comes with using sweetened condensed milk is that the brownies will take longer to bake. No one wants to wait for more time than necessary to eat brownies, but the extra minutes to allow them to set will be worth it.