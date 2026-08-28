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A potato can transform into seemingly countless dishes, and there's no shortage of culinary inspiration when it comes to cooking with the humble tuber. This Southern smothered potatoes recipe proves just how easy it is to get creative with a classic ingredient, showcasing Yukon Golds in a familiar-yet-refreshed light. Following the same technique as smothered chicken or smothered pork chops, where a quick sear is followed by a slow braise, this recipe yields ultra-tender spud slices that are packed with savory depth. The initial sear establishes some browning, and the slow braise creates a thick and glossy gravy with buttery soft potatoes. It's a melt-in-your-mouth kind of side dish that goes with just about any entree, and it comes together all in one pan in under an hour.

I love using a mandoline to get those precise, uniform potato slices (which also helps to ensure the dish cooks evenly), but a sharp knife can get the job done if needed. I also opted for organic Yukon Golds and kept the skin on for a rustic feel, but you can peel your potatoes if desired.