Southern Smothered Potatoes Recipe
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A potato can transform into seemingly countless dishes, and there's no shortage of culinary inspiration when it comes to cooking with the humble tuber. This Southern smothered potatoes recipe proves just how easy it is to get creative with a classic ingredient, showcasing Yukon Golds in a familiar-yet-refreshed light. Following the same technique as smothered chicken or smothered pork chops, where a quick sear is followed by a slow braise, this recipe yields ultra-tender spud slices that are packed with savory depth. The initial sear establishes some browning, and the slow braise creates a thick and glossy gravy with buttery soft potatoes. It's a melt-in-your-mouth kind of side dish that goes with just about any entree, and it comes together all in one pan in under an hour.
I love using a mandoline to get those precise, uniform potato slices (which also helps to ensure the dish cooks evenly), but a sharp knife can get the job done if needed. I also opted for organic Yukon Golds and kept the skin on for a rustic feel, but you can peel your potatoes if desired.
Gather the ingredients for Southern smothered potatoes
To make this recipe, start with Yukon Gold potatoes, a yellow onion, garlic, and parsley. Selecting potatoes by hand instead of buying them bagged is your best bet here so you can choose large ones that will be easier and quicker to cut. You'll also need chicken broth and butter, and these can be swapped with vegetable broth and dairy-free butter to make the recipe vegan. Then check your pantry for all-purpose flour, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Step 1: Slice the potatoes
Use a mandoline to cut the potatoes into ¼ inch-thick slices.
Step 2: Toss the potatoes with flour
Toss the potato slices with flour, 1 teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon black pepper until evenly coated.
Step 3: Melt the butter in a skillet
Melt the butter and olive oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium heat.
Step 4: Add the onions
Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and translucent at the edges, about 6 minutes.
Step 5: Layer the potato slices in the skillet
Push the onion to the rim of the skillet and layer in the potato slices. Let them cook undisturbed for 5 minutes.
Step 6: Stir the potatoes and onions
Stir the potato slices and onions with a spatula and cook for 5 more minutes.
Step 7: Add garlic
Stir in the garlic and cook until fragrant, for about 30 seconds.
Step 8: Pour in broth
Pour in the broth and cover the skillet. Reduce heat to low and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, until the potatoes are tender.
Step 9: Garnish and serve the Southern smothered potatoes
Top the potatoes with the remaining salt and pepper and sprinkle with parsley before serving.
Pairs well with Southern smothered potatoes
Southern Smothered Potatoes Recipe
These Southern smothered potatoes are browned and braised in chicken broth, resulting in a buttery, rich, and ultra-tender side dish perfect for weeknights.
Ingredients
- 5 large Yukon Gold potatoes
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 ¼ teaspoons salt, divided
- ¾ teaspoon black pepper, divided
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ½ large yellow onion, thinly sliced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 ¼ cups chicken broth
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
Directions
- Use a mandoline to cut the potatoes into ¼ inch-thick slices.
- Toss the potato slices with flour, 1 teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon black pepper until evenly coated.
- Melt the butter and olive oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium heat.
- Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and translucent at the edges, about 6 minutes.
- Push the onion to the rim of the skillet and layer in the potato slices. Let them cook undisturbed for 5 minutes.
- Stir the potato slices and onions with a spatula and cook for 5 more minutes.
- Stir in the garlic and cook until fragrant, for about 30 seconds.
- Pour in the broth and cover the skillet. Reduce heat to low and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, until the potatoes are tender.
- Top the potatoes with the remaining salt and pepper and sprinkle with parsley before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|364
|Total Fat
|11.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|16.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|59.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|6.9 g
|Total Sugars
|3.9 g
|Sodium
|577.4 mg
|Protein
|8.2 g
What types of potatoes work best for this smothered potato recipe?
There are many types of potatoes out there, but not all of them will work well for this smothered potato recipe. Yukon Gold potatoes are the best option here. They fall into the waxy category of potatoes, so they have a buttery texture that becomes tender and creamy when cooked. Another benefit of this waxy potato type is that the slices will stay intact (instead of falling apart or becoming mushy) during the cooking process. They also have very thin skin which eliminates the need to peel them, saving you a step in the process. If Yukon Golds are not available, your next best bet is red potatoes. They aren't quite as creamy, but they still fall into the waxy category and will hold up well in the dish.
Due to the high starch content of russet potatoes, they aren't the best option for this recipe but can work in a pinch. Just note that the slices will soften drastically while cooking, and the final dish will have more of a mashed texture. You'll need to reduce the cook time and check them more often during the braise. Avoid sweet potatoes and fingerling potatoes entirely, as they would require a completely different cooking method and cooking time.
Do I have to use a cast iron skillet to make the potatoes?
I love using a cast iron skillet for this recipe because it distributes and maintains heat evenly, so you get a good solid browning on the potatoes. The seasoned surface also helps develop crispy browned bits, which add to the richness of the gravy. That said, if you don't have a cast iron skillet, there are other suitable options.
A large stainless steel skillet with deep sides would also work here. To keep the potatoes sticking to the pan, make sure it's fully preheated before adding any ingredients in. You can test the pan's heat by adding a drop of water; if it travels across the surface instead of evaporating, then it's time to add the butter and oil. Some sticking is normal with a stainless steel pan, but using something like a thin metal spatula will be useful for getting under the potatoes when it's time to flip.
Another good option is an enameled cast iron Dutch oven. Make sure you add the butter before you begin preheating the Dutch oven to avoid damaging that enameled surface, and avoid using metal tools, opting for silicone or wood ones to do the stirring and flipping.