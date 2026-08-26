How To Wash 8 Types Of Fresh Produce, According To A Food-Safety Expert

With so many reports of foodborne illnesses these days, we sought the expertise of food-safety expert Kantha Shelke, Ph.D., founder of food science and research firm Corvus Blue LLC, and a senior lecturer on food safety regulations at Johns Hopkins University. We asked Shelke for her take on the best ways to wash fresh produce to ensure it is free of the pathogens that cause foodborne illnesses.

"Cook anything that can be cooked. [Heating] to 158 degrees Fahrenheit (70 degrees Celsius) or above is the only reliable kill step for organisms that resist washing and sanitizers," Shelke states. That's a sobering reality, especially if you enjoy uncooked leafy greens in fresh salads. Unfortunately, no amount of washing can remove cyclospora, the parasite linked to a recent cyclosporiasis outbreak tied to the lettuce brand Taylor Farms. Cyclospora causes explosive diarrhea and has resulted in fatalities.

Alas, salads are one of life's greatest culinary pleasures in the West. For those of us who aren't ready to give up raw veggies, Shelke provides the best ways to wash eight types of fresh produce, starting with greens like cabbage, lettuce, and kale.