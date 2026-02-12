24 Roasted Vegetable Recipes That Always Feel Comforting
When you're craving a dish that feels cozy but still offers all the nutrients you need to feel your best, roasted vegetables are the way to go. They often taste richer and more complex than their raw or steamed counterparts, but they still make you feel your best when you eat a big batch of them. Whether you just want some roasted vegetables as a side dish or you want to incorporate them into a more coherent meal, they're a great option when you're looking for a way to add some nutrition — and some comfort — to just about any dish.
That's why we've collected a list of some of our all-time favorite roasted vegetable recipes. Want to pair your roasted veg with pasta? We've got you covered. Want to enjoy them all on their own, where they play a starring role in a dish? We've got recipes for you on that front as well. So, preheat your oven and get to chopping, because you have some delicious roasted vegetable dishes to try tonight.
Herbed Roasted Root Vegetables
Let's be honest: Not all vegetables are good candidates for roasting. Some of the very best, though, are root vegetables, which is why you should try making this herbed roasted root vegetables recipe when you're craving that sweet, roasted flavor. These veggies are seasoned with salt, rosemary, garlic, thyme, and pepper. Use olive oil (or another kind of oil of your choosing) to ensure that those vegetables crisp up nicely and the spices stick to them well. It's a classic recipe that you'll want to make again and again.
Recipe: Herbed Roasted Root Vegetables
Roasted Vegetables
Want a bright, colorful, and super healthy side dish that you can pair with meat, fish, or your vegetarian protein favorites? This recipe for roasted vegetables has you covered. It calls for onions, bell peppers, and broccoli, all of which become so much more delicious after spending some time in the oven. If you're meal prepping for the week, make a big batch of these veggies and add them to bowls, salads, and basically any other type of meal you eat over the course of the week.
Recipe: Roasted Vegetables
Roasted Vegetable Pasta Primavera
Sometimes, you might want roasted vegetables as a side dish, and other times, you simply want them to be an accoutrement to your favorite pasta dish. This pasta primavera dish delivers loads of veggies, including asparagus, tomatoes, onion, broccoli, and bell pepper, to make for a nutrient-packed pasta dish you can feel good about eating. Make sure not to skimp on the cheese, which really gives those light, bright veggies a creamy counterpart for a more balanced bite.
Roasted Vegetable Panzanella
You may think of panzanella as a dish that calls for fresh, raw veggies, but it doesn't have to be that way. Swap out the juicy tomatoes for roasted vegetables to make this usually summery dish perfect for the colder months of the year. We like using ingredients like squash, zucchini, and eggplant to bulk up this delectable bread salad. And don't skimp on the olive oil, since that gives you the crispness you're looking for in your veg.
Recipe: Roasted Vegetable Panzanella
Roasted Vegetable and Black Bean Enchiladas
Roasted vegetables play a starring role in this recipe. Many enchilada recipes can be quite heavy and call for a hefty dose of meat, but we love that this roasted vegetable and black bean enchiladas recipe keeps things light (but still filling) with beans and veg instead. You can technically use whatever veggies you already have in your fridge to make these enchiladas, but we particularly like working with mushrooms, bell peppers, zucchini, and sweet potatoes.
Roasted Broccolini
When you want a side dish that feels just a little bit fancy but doesn't require a ton of extra work, broccolini should be your go-to ingredient. By roasting it, you make it softer and easier to eat, but you'll also get a nice, complex char that really takes the veg to the next level. Other than the broccolini itself, all you'll need to make this recipe is some salt and olive oil — it's really that simple. Serve with an optional lemon wedge for a touch of bright acidity in the dish.
Recipe: Roasted Broccolini
Roasted Veggie Pesto Quinoa Salad
Quinoa can be kind of bland on its own, which is why we love to mix it with other ingredients to complement its subtly earthy, nutty flavor. One of the best mix-ins just happens to be roasted veggies. And when you add pesto to the mix? It becomes an incredibly flavorful dish that can either be served as a side or take center stage on your dinner table. Peppers, onions, and mushrooms are great contenders here, but we also like stirring in some chickpeas for more protein.
Roasted Vegetable Quiche
There's nothing like a quiche for a sophisticated, surprisingly easy dish. But why settle for a plain quiche when you can make this recipe for roasted vegetable quiche? This egg pie calls for bell pepper, cherry tomatoes, spinach, and red onion, all of which add depth of flavor and freshness to the dish. It requires just 25 minutes of prep time, but it's so pretty when it comes out of the oven that it'll look like you worked on it for hours.
Recipe: Roasted Vegetable Quiche
Cider-Glazed Root Vegetables
Sometimes, you need a hearty side dish, and that's what these cider-glazed root vegetables promise. One of the best parts of this recipe is the fact that you can use pretty much any root vegetable you have on hand. Sweet potatoes and carrots work especially well if you're looking for a sweeter flavor profile, but you can also opt for Yukon Gold potatoes and onions when you want something a bit more savory. The cider glaze makes for a refreshing topping for the roasted veg.
Recipe: Cider-Glazed Root Vegetables
30-Minute Baked Feta Pasta with Roasted Vegetables
Baked feta pasta has become a social media favorite, but why limit yourself to the typical roasted tomatoes? Switch up this recipe format by using other types of vegetables instead. Onions, Brussels sprouts, and sweet potatoes make for a colorful dish, but feel free to use any veg you have on hand. When you mix up the creamy feta, the cooked noodles, and all those roasted vegetables, you'll have a healthy meal you can get on the table in 30 minutes.
Roasted Veggie and Tomato Lentil Soup
A hearty, warming soup doesn't need to contain any meat to feel super filling and nourishing. This roasted veggie and tomato lentil soup is just what you need on a cold day — or any day when you want to slurp on a soup that will help you feel your best. By roasting a range of vegetables, like tomatoes, carrots, onions, and celery, you'll infuse your soup with a flavorful veggie base that complements the earthy lentils.
Roasted Carrots
Roasted carrots are one of the simplest side dishes you could make, but they're also one of the most delicious. You only need a few ingredients for this recipe. The carrots are the most important, of course, and salt, pepper, and parsley give the roasted carrots a simple, savory flavor. Roasting the carrots in plenty of olive oil ensures they crisp up nicely and get that flavorful browning that takes them to a whole new level.
Recipe: Roasted Carrots
Roasted Root Vegetable Polenta
Polenta makes for a creamy, rich base for just about any topping. One of our favorites just happens to be roasted root vegetables. Carrots and parsnips crisp up nicely in the oven, offering a slight crunch to an otherwise very creamy meal. Serve it with a side of steamed greens, and you have a veggie-forward recipe you'll want to make on repeat. Plus, you can always bulk it up with some meat or vegetable protein if you want a heftier, heartier meal.
Recipe: Roasted Root Vegetable Polenta
Air Fryer Roasted Vegetables
When most people think about roasting vegetables, they think about using their oven. However, some people may not have an oven, and for those, roasting in an air fryer yields results that are just as delicious — and arguably quicker — than the oven can provide. Using an air fryer to roast your vegetables is also a good idea if you're trying to cut down on the amount of oil you use in the recipe, but you still want them to crisp up nicely.
Recipe: Air Fryer Roasted Vegetables
Citrus-Roasted Boccoli
Broccoli is one of the best vegetables to roast, since the florets get nice and crispy and the veggie loses some of its bitterness. But why settle for a basic, old, boring roasted broccoli recipe when you could make this bright, fresh citrus-roasted broccoli instead? Lemon zest is the magic ingredient in this recipe, transforming an otherwise standard roasted broccoli into a show-stopping side dish you could serve at any dinner party. You can also pair it with some sort of protein for a simple but scrumptious meal.
Recipe: Citrus-Roasted Boccoli
Roasted Kohlrabi
Not all grocery stores carry kohlrabi, but if you're lucky enough to get your hands on some, you might be wondering what to do with it. After all, it's not necessarily a super common vegetable to find in the U.S. But its mild, vegetal flavor and hard, hearty texture make it a prime candidate for roasting. You'll want to season the kohlrabi with salt, pepper, and oil — as you'd probably expect — but adding some Parmesan cheese to the mix gives this veggie a crispy, cheesy crunch that's hard to resist.
Recipe: Roasted Kohlrabi
Pickled Daikon with Roasted Vegetables
When you want to add an intense pop of flavor to your dish, there are few better elements to use than pickled daikon. But if you're not well-acquainted with daikon, then you might not know what to serve it with. We think that roasted vegetables make an excellent base for this bright ingredient. Those veggies are roasted with Korean red chili flakes and gochujang for a bold, sweet heat that makes this dish seem like a showstopper at the dinner table.
Roasted Broccoli and Carrots
Sometimes, the best side dishes are as simple as can be, and that's just what you're getting when you make this recipe for roasted broccoli and carrots. The prep for this recipe is very easy — you just have to chop the veggies and season them with salt, pepper, and olive oil. You can roast these veggies on the same pan or use different pans to ensure that both elements of the dish are cooked properly by the time your veg comes out of the oven.
Recipe: Roasted Broccoli and Carrots
Bacon-Roasted Roots with Rosemary Honey
One of the easiest ways to infuse just about any ingredient with a ton of flavor is to cook it in bacon fat. That's just what you'll do when you make this recipe for bacon-roasted roots with rosemary honey. This simple recipe is so sophisticated thanks to all the different flavor elements, which create a lovely depth to the dish. The rosemary honey really is a standout element, offering both an herby freshness and a subtle sweetness to the root vegetables.
Oven-Roasted Ratatouille Pasta
Ratatouille isn't an easy dish to make, and it generally involves a lot of prep work. But if you want to capture those same flavors without quite as much effort, you should consider making this oven-roasted ratatouille pasta. It takes all the familiar ratatouille ingredients you know and love — eggplant, zucchini, bell pepper, tomatoes, and onions — roasts them, and then combines them with pasta. What more could you want from a roasted veggie dish?
Recipe: Oven-Roasted Ratatouille Pasta
Simple Roasted Rutabaga
If you've never tasted rutabaga before, it's time you get your hands on one stat. This is one of the most delicious vegetables you can roast, and the process of doing so is surprisingly easy. This recipe only calls for five ingredients, including the rutabaga, and takes 10 minutes to prep, so it's an easy side dish to employ when you don't want to cook something more elaborate. Make sure not to skip the rosemary, which infuses the rutabaga with a lovely, herby, almost floral flavor.
Recipe: Simple Roasted Rutabaga
Sheet Pan Honey Lemon Chicken with Roasted Vegetables
Sure, roasted vegetables can taste delicious on their own, but we particularly like serving them alongside a piece of meat to make a complete meal. When you're looking for a protein-and-veggie recipe that feels coherent, you have to make this sheet pan honey lemon chicken with roasted vegetables. The fact that you can cook this dish all on one sheet pan makes for an easy cooking and cleanup process, which is why it's so perfect when you're looking for a simple but delicious meal.
Recipe: Sheet Pan Honey Lemon Chicken with Roasted Vegetables
Roasted Asparagus
Whether you're making a side dish for a big steak or you just want to add a bit of green to your plate, simply roasting some asparagus is the way to go. If you're working with good-quality asparagus, all you really need to enhance it is some salt and olive oil. However, feel free to get creative with the spices you use here if you want to add some more flavor to the mix. Garlic powder, onion powder, or paprika could be nice additions here as well.
Recipe: Roasted Asparagus
Melting Carrots
Roasted carrots are always a great side dish to serve on the dinner table, but when you really want to take your carrots to a new level of deliciousness, you need to try this recipe for melting carrots. By loading your carrots up with butter and roasting them slowly and thoroughly, you'll be left with carrots that feel like they're melting in your mouth. Once you give these a taste, you might just discover that carrots are your new favorite vegetable.
Recipe: Melting Carrots
