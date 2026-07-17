The summer of 2026 in America may forever be known as the season of an explosive diarrhea outbreak. On July 16, 2026, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) launched an investigation on the outbreak of cyclosporiasis across five states, warning the public to avoid eating "shredded iceberg lettuce from Mexico served at Taco Bell locations... [including Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia]." Lettuce and other leafy greens commonly cause foodborne illnesses. Parasites found on contaminated lettuce can cause cyclosporiasis, and one defining symptom of the infection is watery, explosive diarrhea. Without antibiotic treatment, this non-life-threatening illness can persist for weeks.

Presently, no deaths have been reported. Federal health officials are still investigating the outbreak, "working directly with the identified supplier to determine if potentially contaminated shredded iceberg lettuce remains on the market." Taco Bell began pulling the lettuce from its products prior to July 16 as a precaution, and removed all potentially affected lettuce from its restaurants. While the FDA did not name the supplier in its statement, both The Washington Post and CNN have identified it to be Taylor Farms. Based in California, Taylor Farms is a leading produce giant supplying major grocery retailers and restaurant chains, such as Taco Bell, across the nation. But controversy and recalls have followed this industry leader before.