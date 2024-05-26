Study Suggests Leafy Greens Could Account For Nearly 10% Of Foodborne Illnesses

Don't let this new study keep you from eating all the healthy salad greens and other leafy vegetables you love. Although the researchers highlight one source of foodborne illness, the purpose of the study was to learn more about new ways to estimate the impact of these outbreaks, not to scare consumers. The US Dietary Guidelines, due to be updated next year, still recommend that you fill half your plate with fresh fruits and vegetables, and we expect that will keep trending. The key is to be an informed consumer, keeping an ear out for news of outbreaks in your area and knowing how to properly clean produce you buy.

One trick to a safer salad at home is knowing the right way to wash your head of lettuce. Rinse the exterior of the lettuce under running water before cutting it up to remove any contaminants. Then, wash the cut or torn pieces to remove any particles or bugs that could be hiding inside. Other steps to keep your greens safe include properly refrigerating them to prevent any microbes that might be present from growing out of control, and always cleaning your knife and cutting board between tasks to prevent cross contamination. Growers are constantly improving their safety protocols, so don't avoid your greens — they're a great source of nutrients when you handle them safely.