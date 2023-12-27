Why You Shouldn't Chop Up Lettuce Before Washing It

No one wants to eat dirty lettuce – that's why it's important to prep your leafy greens in the proper order. This means don't start coring and chopping up your head of iceberg or your favorite red leaf lettuce before you wash it. If you chop it up before washing, you are just spreading gritty dirt, possible bugs, and germs around, and no one wants that. Keep your knife in its block until after your lettuce has been washed in order to limit any risk of foodborne illnesses.

In fact, FDA safety recommendations state that before peeling or cutting any produce, you need to wash it under running water. This is a critical step and should not be minimized because cutting through unwashed produce (including lettuce) forces the germs beneath the surface; however, it is important to remember washing lettuce with water isn't going to remove all germs — that's just not possible regardless of how meticulous you might be at cleaning your greens. This is because bacteria like E. coli and listeria, among others, can grow inside the leaves if contaminated water is used to irrigate the crop. It travels up the roots and becomes more than just a surface bacteria, so it's important never to eat recalled lettuce, no matter how many times you wash it. That said, water can still eliminate dirt and some germs if you use the proper washing technique.