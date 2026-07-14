10 Myths About Cyclosporiasis You Should Stop Believing

A major cyclosporiasis outbreak has hit the country over the past month, and along with any foodborne illness comes much fear and misconception. Certainly, the latest outbreak is a concerning one. As the largest in a long time, more than 4,000 people in over 30 states have gotten sick from the infection as of July 14. Most of those cases have been concentrated in Michigan, with more than 3,300 confirmed instances, but the outbreak has hit every region of the country from Florida to California to Alaska. According to The New York Times, cases jumped 69% over the weekend, from Friday, July 10 to Monday, July 13.

Despite the size of the outbreak, a lot is still unknown about its causes and origins. While cyclosporiasis infections have been around for a long time, they aren't common — at least, not compared to other foodborne illnesses like E. coli or listeria. Fortunately, the illness is not serious for most, with the main symptom being watery diarrhea. No deaths have been reported at the time of writing, and only around 100 people have been hospitalized.

Of course, symptoms can still be very uncomfortable, and for some vulnerable groups, like those who are immunocompromised, they can persist for longer and be more severe. So, let's review just what we know and don't know about cyclosporiasis and the current outbreak. It's time to debunk some common myths about the illness.