These 3 Foods Are Most Commonly Linked To E. Coli

E. coli — you don't want it. You really, really don't. Properly known as Escherichia coli, E. coli are bacteria found in the intestines of humans and animals. While many of them are harmless,

some kinds can cause severe gastrointestinal illness, with the most dangerous pathogenic types — such as Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) — potentially leading to kidney failure and death, particularly among vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems.

While precautions against E. coli and other food-borne illnesses can be taken by observing some basic rules of food safety, E. coli is often present in foodstuffs that were contaminated long before they reached your kitchen. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns that E. coli can by spread by carriers at any point in the supply chain, whether on the farm, in the packing facility, or at the supermarket. This is why preventing it can be such challenging work, and why rigorous safety standards exist throughout the food industry. Here are three of the foods most commonly linked to E. coli that you should be aware of.