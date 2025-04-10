The Biggest Food Recalls In Trader Joe's History

Trader Joe's is a popular grocery store chain that offers products you're unlikely to find at other supermarkets. Its selection of high-quality, private-label goods, often sourced from other countries, makes it stand out from the rest. You can find cheese, chocolate, olive oil, and snacks inspired by the cuisines of Italy, Japan, Spain, India, Mexico, France, and more. The shopping experience itself is unique as well, with staff sporting Hawaiian shirts, creating an atmosphere that feels laid back and casual than the more traditional customer-employee dynamic. But even a store like Trader Joe's isn't immune to the occasional chaos of food recalls.

Though there isn't a full historical list of past recalls from Trader Joe's, some have grabbed headlines over the years due to widespread distribution or volume of product. From fresh produce to poultry and foodborne pathogens to foreign material, Trader Joe's has had its experience of pulling products from the shelves. For the last dozen years, there have been a handful of doozies that top the list of food recalls in Trader Joe's history. From multi-state outbreaks to death, foodborne illness is no joke. Guard your appetite.