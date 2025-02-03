15 Mediterranean Street Foods To Try At Least Once
The Mediterranean basin, with its rich history, diverse cultures, and stunning landscapes, is also home to a food scene as varied and vibrant as the people who live there. Street food plays a vital role in daily life across the region, offering residents and travelers alike a quick, affordable, and delicious way to savor local flavors on-the-go.
From the smoky, chargrilled souvlaki of Greece to the crispy, herb-packed falafel of the Levant, today, these street foods are beloved not only in their regions of origin, but all around the globe. Each dish carries a story — whether rooted in ancient culinary traditions, shaped by the crossroads of cultures through conquest, trade and migration routes, or simply a celebration of fresh, local, and seasonal ingredients.
The history of Mediterranean cuisine runs as deep as the cradle of civilization, with many dishes passed down through generations, but forever evolving over time to reflect local tastes, ingredients, and influences. This explains why you'll often find similar dishes across different Mediterranean cultures, each with their own uniquely local spin.
Let's take a look!
1. Souvlaki (Greece)
To kick things off, we have souvlaki — an iconic Greek dish that taps into one of humanity's most primal ways of cooking. Skewering meat over an open flame is perhaps our oldest cooking method, evoking a deep, instinctive connection between fire and flavor. While souvlaki is often enjoyed as a quick street snack, it's also cherished as part of larger, festive meals, always reminding us of why we love the simple, irresistible combination of meat, heat, and smoke.
At its core, souvlaki features small chunks of meat, typically pork — though chicken and lamb are also popular choices — marinated in a flavorful, yet understated blend of olive oil, lemon juice, herbs, and spices. This simple marinade both tenderizes and enhances the flavor of the meat itself. When grilled over an open flame, it takes on a mouthwatering, smoky char that's hard to resist. Once perfectly grilled, the meat is served on warm flatbread, topped with fresh tomatoes, onions, crumbled feta, and a generous drizzle of tangy tzatziki, a yogurt-based sauce with garlic, mint leaves, and cucumber. If you're craving a twist on the classic, try making ourbest lamb souvlaki recipe for Greek Easter at home.
2. Gyro (Greece)
While souvlaki is undoubtedly one of Greece's most iconic street foods, it shares the spotlight with another fan favorite — the gyro. Though both dishes are often served on flatbread with similar toppings, there are distinct differences in how they're prepared. Unlike souvlaki, gyro meat is slow-cooked on a horizontal rotisserie, and shaved off in thin slices, resulting in tender, juicy meat with crispy edges. In fact, the name "gyro" comes from the Greek word for circle, and refers to the rotating or gyrating spit used to cook the meat.
Similarly to souvlaki, the meats used for gyros can be pork, chicken, or lamb seasoned with a blend of herbs and spices. While souvlaki delivers a smoky, charred flavor from the open flames of the grill, gyro meat stands out thanks to its melt-in-your-mouth tenderness, with the slow-roasting method imparting a rich, savory depth of flavor that meat lovers appreciate.
Like souvlaki, gyro is an essential pillar of Greek street food culture that has spread all around the world. No wonder a lineup of gyros can be found in every state in the U.S.
3. Shawarma (Levant, Turkey)
The rotisserie cooking method of gyros is also shared with shawarma, another iconic Mediterranean dish that has taken the world by storm. Like gyros, shawarma is made from marinated, thinly sliced lamb, chicken, or beef that is slow-cooked on a rotisserie spit, and carved off in thin slices. While gyro meat is placed on horizontal spits, shawarma is stacked vertically. A large slab of lamb fat is often placed on top of the meat, allowing it to melt and baste the meat as it cooks, and delivering an extra layer of richness and flavor.
The main distinction between gyros and shawarma, however, lies in the seasonings. Shawarma is known for its bold, complex blend of aromatic spices, such as cumin, paprika, garlic, and sometimes cinnamon or allspice while gyros tend to have a more subtle, milder flavor profile.
As street food, shawarma is typically stuffed inside a pita pocket, accompanied by fresh vegetables like tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions, and a generous drizzle of tahini sauce. To make shawarma at home, without a rotisserie, try this sheet pan method in the oven.
4. Falafel (Levant, Egypt, Israel)
While shawarma and gyros dominate the world of rotisserie meats, there is another iconic street food from the Levant, Egypt, and Israel that offers a completely different, yet equally beloved, plant-based street food experience — falafel. These crispy, deep-fried balls of ground chickpeas, fava beans, or even red lentils, mixed with fresh herbs and spices, are a staple street food across the Mediterranean and beyond.
Unlike tender, slow-roasted meat, falafel is all about the crunch, crispiness, and flavor of legumes. The beans are seasoned and blended with ingredients like garlic, parsley, cilantro, cumin, and coriander, giving the falafel its signature earthy, aromatic taste. Once deep-fried to golden perfection, falafel is served hot, typically stuffed into the ever ubiquitous, warm pita pocket with hummus, fresh salads, pickles, and a drizzle of tahini sauce, or it can also be used as a vegetarian hamburger patty.
Whether enjoyed as a snack or a full meal on the go, falafel is a satisfying vegetarian dish that has captured the hearts of street food lovers everywhere. For a colorful twist, try making this roasted beet falafel recipe at home.
5. Kebabs (Turkey, Greece, Middle East)
Falafel aside, the world of Mediterranean street food is still very much defined by its delicious meats. We've already covered the smoky allure of the all-meat skewer, souvlaki, but if you venture further into the east Mediterranean, you'll soon encounter kebabs — another meat on a stick, this time paired with vegetables.
Like souvlaki, kebabs are grilled to perfection over an open flame, and are often made from select cuts of lamb, beef, or chicken, marinated in a blend of fragrant spices and herbs. The pieces of meat are skewered with alternating colorful vegetables, like peppers, onions, and cherry tomatoes, and grilled together, giving the kebab its signature smoky goodness. Kebabs are usually served alongside rice, fresh salads, and warm flatbread, creating a balanced, hearty meal that's satisfying and full of flavor. Much like souvlaki, kebabs are a celebration of simple ingredients cooked with care over an open flame, making them a timeless Mediterranean street food favorite.
6. Börek / Bourekas (Turkey, Balkans, Israel)
Savory hand pies are another wildly beloved street food throughout the Mediterranean region, with börek and bourekas standing out as iconic examples. Though both are savory pastries rooted in the broader Ottoman Empire, they each bring their own unique, regional twist to the table. At their core, these pastries are made from thin layers of dough — yufka in Turkey and the Balkans, phyllo in Israel — stuffed with a variety of savory fillings, and either baked or fried to a golden, crispy finish.
In Turkey and the Balkans, börek comes in countless variations, with fillings ranging from cheese to spinach to spiced minced meat and potatoes. The shape can vary too — whether rolled, layered like a pie, or cut into squares. Bourekas, the Israeli adaptation, reflect the country's rich culinary diversity, introducing unique fillings like mashed potatoes, hard-boiled eggs, or combinations of sweet and savory ingredients. Essentially, börek and bourekas are close cousins — offering regional flavors, but maintaining that same irresistible, flaky, savory essence.
Whether served fresh from a bakery, a lively street market, or baked at home, these pastries are best enjoyed warm, their crispy, yet buttery crusts giving way to rich, flavorful fillings that make them a beloved staple throughout the Mediterranean and beyond.
7. Spinakopita (Greece)
Perhaps one of the most famous börek is the spanakopita, a beloved Greek variation that's essentially a savory hand pie filled with a delicious mix of spinach, feta cheese, and herbs. Like all börek, spanakopita has a delicate, flaky crust, but its flavor has its own distinct Mediterranean flair, easily replicated at home with this spanakopita recipe.
The filling of spanakopita is simple yet incredibly flavorful. Fresh spinach is sautéed and combined with crumbled feta, fresh herbs like dill and parsley, and sometimes a touch of green onion or garlic. This mixture is then wrapped in layers of crisp, golden phyllo dough, which bakes up to a perfectly crunchy, buttery texture.
Spanakopita can be served as a hand-held snack, as part of a mezze platter, or as a satisfying meal on its own. Whether enjoyed hot or at room temperature, it's a versatile dish that's just as at home in a family kitchen as it is at a bustling Greek street food stall. Its balance of crispy pastry and flavorful filling makes spanakopita a true icon of Greek street food and an essential dish in Mediterranean cuisine.
8. Beygale with za'atar (Levant, Israel, Palestine, Lebanon)
Now, if you want to explore another beloved pastry in the Levant, the beygale is a must-try. Popular across Israel, Palestine, and Lebanon, it's typically brushed with olive oil before baking, giving it a golden-brown crust that's slightly crispy on the outside, but wonderfully soft on the inside.
Unlike the small, dense, chewy bagels commonly found in the U.S., the beygale is much larger, yet lighter, softer, and slightly sweeter. It is also generously covered in sesame seeds. The real standout, however, is the condiment served on the side: za'atar, a fragrant mix of herbs, like marjoram, thyme, oregano, sesame seeds, and sumac mixed with salt, which imparts a savory, tangy kick to the bread. (If you love za'atar, check out these 12 recipes.)
Beygale is often enjoyed as a street food or breakfast snack, served warm and paired with labneh (strained yogurt) or as part of a larger mezze spread. Its balance of textures and flavors — crispy, soft, and aromatic — has made it a favorite for generations across the Levant.
9. Manakish (Lebanon, Syria)
If you enjoy the savory depth of za'atar on a beygale, you'll love manakish, another iconic Levantine dish that takes this herb blend to a whole other level. Often described as "Arabic pizza," manakish is a popular breakfast or street food in Lebanon, Syria, and beyond, and is typically topped with a generous layer of za'atar mixed with olive oil.
Much like classic Italian pizza, manakish is more than just food — it's a social experience. It's often shared with friends and family, whether for breakfast, a quick lunch, or an afternoon snack. You'll see it served fresh from bakeries or stalls in bustling markets, where it's folded in half for a portable, on-the-go treat.
The dough is carefully rolled out into a circular shape, then baked to perfection in a hot oven, resulting in a warm, soft base with slightly crispy edges — a texture that's both comforting and satisfying. The za'atar and olive oil mixture, with its tangy, earthy flavor, infuses the dough, making every bite aromatic and rich. While za'atar is the most traditional topping, manakish can be made with a range of toppings.
10. Lahmacun (Turkey)
If manakish is the Levantine take on pizza, lahmacun is its Turkish counterpart — a thin, crispy flatbread topped with a savory blend of minced meat, tomatoes, onions, and a fragrant mix of spices. Like manakish, lahmacun is a must-try Turkish street food staple, often served hot from bakeries or stalls, where it's rolled up with fresh herbs, a squeeze of lemon, and sometimes a dash of hot sauce. The dough is spread paper-thin, then topped generously with the spiced meat mixture and baked to a crispy finish, creating a delightful balance of textures: a crunchy base with a tender, flavorful topping.
While both lahmacun and manakish feature flatbreads with delicious toppings, lahmacun leans heartier with its spiced minced meat filling. Seasoned with cumin, paprika, and garlic, the meat offers a smoky richness that complements the fresh herbs and zesty lemon. It's often eaten as a snack or light meal, rolled up and eaten with your hands — making it as convenient as it is satisfying. The combination of crispy dough, savory filling, and fresh toppings makes lahmacun a prime example of how flatbreads can transform into flavorful, on-the-go meals.
11. Dolma (Turkey, Greece, Lebanon)
Dolmas are a beloved street food in countries like Turkey, Greece, and Lebanon, offering a delicious and convenient bite that's perfect for eating on the go. These little bundles of joy consist of grape leaves stuffed with a fragrant mixture of rice, pine nuts, and herbs, creating a dish that's both savory and subtly aromatic. The rice is often flavored with ingredients like dill, mint, or parsley, making each bite a burst of fresh, herby goodness.
Dolmas are typically served cold, making them especially refreshing, especially when paired with a tangy side of yogurt or a rich drizzle of tahini. In street markets, you'll often see vendors offering them in neat rows, glistening under the sun, ready to be picked up and eaten with your hands or a small fork. The tender grape leaves, with their slightly tart flavor, provide the perfect contrast to the soft, flavorful rice filling inside.
The beauty of dolmas as street food is in their portability, which makes them an ideal option for busy city streets or for anyone who wants a flavorful, satisfying meal without having to sit down at a restaurant. Why not try making them at home with these helpful tips?
12. Bacalhau (Portugal)
Bacalhau, or dried and salted cod, is a cornerstone of Portuguese cuisine and a true street food staple. This humble fish has been a vital part of Portugal's culinary tradition for centuries, thanks to its ability to preserve well before the days of refrigeration. The preparation of bacalhau is as varied as the regions of Portugal itself, but one of the most iconic ways to enjoy it on the streets is through pastéis de bacalhau, crispy cod croquettes, or fritters.
These golden-brown fritters are made by mixing shredded bacalhau with mashed potatoes, garlic, parsley, and sometimes onion, then shaping them into small ovals or rounds. After being lightly battered and fried, they emerge with a crunchy exterior and a soft, savory center. The fish's saltiness is balanced by the creamy potatoes and fragrant herbs, creating a deliciously satisfying snack that's irresistible on the go. Street vendors often sell pastéis de bacalhau from food carts or small kiosks with a wedge of lemon to add a zesty punch, and sometimes a side of piri-piri sauce for a little extra heat.
13. Crocchè (Italy)
Much like pastéis de bacalhau, crocchè, or fried potato croquettes, are a beloved street food from Italy. While the two dishes differ in flavor and ingredients, they share a winning formula — crispy on the outside, soft and flavorful on the inside.
Crocchè are made from mashed potatoes, seasoned to perfection, and then coated in breadcrumbs before being deep-fried to achieve that irresistible golden crunch. The filling can vary, from savory minced meat to gooey, melted cheese, offering a satisfying bite with each crispy exterior.
They're easy to eat on the go, making them perfect for strolling through the bustling streets of Rome, Naples, or Palermo. Both dishes showcase a shared love for deep-frying, transforming humble, local ingredients into something crispy, satisfying, and deeply tied to the culture. In the end, bacalhau and crocchè are more than just food — they're a snapshot of Mediterranean street food at its finest: flavorful, portable, and oh-so-delicious.
14. Calzone (Italy)
At its core, the calzone is like pizza's more convenient cousin. It brings together all the flavors you love in a traditional pizza — rich tomato sauce, gooey mozzarella, and the satisfying umami of cured meats — wrapped up inside a warm, golden crust. The dough is soft, yet sturdy enough to hold all those delicious fillings without falling apart, making it the ideal street food without the need for a plate or even a table.
What really makes the calzone shine is its incredible versatility. There's no limit to the creative possibilities — every region and even every pizzeria puts its own spin on this street food favorite. It's this flexibility that makes the calzone so universally loved across Italy. It can be as simple or as indulgent as you like, and whether it's for lunch, dinner, or just a snack, it always hits the spot. And because it's fully enclosed, the calzone's fillings stay warm and flavorful right up until the last bite — no soggy slices here. If you're after the ultimate hand-held meal that combines the comforting flavors of pizza with the convenience of street food, the calzone is your go-to choice.
15. Babbouche (Morocco)
Let's finish our tour around the Mediterranean Sea in Morocco, where street food takes on a completely different, but equally intriguing form: babbouche — snails cooked in a fragrant, aromatic broth. While it might sound like an unusual street snack to those unfamiliar with Moroccan cuisine, babbouche is a beloved and centuries-old delicacy that's as rich in flavor as it is in cultural significance.
While the idea of eating snails may seem unusual to some, in Morocco, babbouche is a cherished tradition that provides both nourishment and comfort. You'll find it being sold by street vendors in coastal cities like Casablanca and Rabat, often in the evening when the cool desert air sets in. The experience of sitting down on a low bench in front of a babbouche stall, sipping the fragrant broth, and eating the snails one by one, is a unique way to experience Moroccan street food.
Just like other street foods that highlight local flavors and traditions, babbouche is a perfect example of how food can tell the story of a place and its people. For those adventurous enough to try it, it's a deeply satisfying and aromatic dish, full of layers of flavor and history.