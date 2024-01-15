12 Italian Potato Dishes You Should Try At Least Once

Italy, with its bountiful landscapes and profound history, is a place where food is so much more than just nourishment. It is, and always has been, a way of life, a means of expression, and a vessel to bring people together. This mindset is the reason Italian cuisine has gained the status it has and why it can now be found in nearly every corner of the globe.

Another key reason for Italian food's success is the diverse range of options it offers. Each province of the country has its own idiosyncrasies and iconic eats based on its individual terrain and other influences. In Naples, pizza is king. The Tuscany region takes great pride in dishes which include its famed olive oil and wine. And, coastal cities like those in Sicily live and breathe seafood.

Of course, pasta is prominent no matter where you go. But, there is another less talked about staple food which also seems to pop up in recipes all throughout the country: potatoes. The starchy vegetable is a key part of diets all around the world because of its versatility and sustenance it provides. But, the Italians have a way of incorporating potatoes into meals in the most delicious and innovative ways, taking them to exciting new heights. Get ready to mangia as we explore the top Italian potato dishes that should be on your radar whether you're gearing up for an international voyage or heading to the authentic restaurant down the street.