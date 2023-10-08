Gattò Di Patate Is The Italian Potato Pie You Need To Know

Like chocolate and tomatoes, potatoes are native to the Americas but have since been artfully integrated into European cooking. The Italians may be known for their tomato-centric recipes like pizza and marinara sauce, but their expertise also encompasses the versatile potato. Gattò di patate is an Italian potato pie with multicultural beginnings.

Gattò is the Italian spelling of the French "gâteau," or pie, alluding to this delicious potato pie's French beginnings. According to IATE, the EU's terminology database, the dish dates back to 1768 Naples and the wedding of Neapolitan Archduchess Maria Carolina. For her wedding, the Neapolitan high court brought a troupe of French chefs, who introduced popular French dishes, including the gâteau. Inspired by the sweet French gâteau, Italians used local ingredients to create their own savory gattò di patate.

Composed of eggs, potatoes, butter, and cheese, gattò di patate lies somewhere between a frittata and a tortilla Española. Like the latter, potatoes are the main ingredient, but the dish is baked like a frittata. Instead of frying potatoes, the gattò di patate is a mashed potato pie enriched with butter, local Italian cheeses, and, often, cured meats. Eggs help the filling rise into a fluffy, ultra-rich consistency, while butter and a dusting of breadcrumbs provide a golden, crispy topping.

Once a decadent dish exclusive to nobility, gattò di patate is now enjoyed as a cozy comfort food served at dinner tables in Naples and the surrounding regions.