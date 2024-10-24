Trader Joe's Recall: Throw Out Your Green Onions In These Affected States
If you purchased packaged green onions (SKU 44168) from Trader Joe's in the last four weeks, you should pull them out and check the pack-on date. On October 18, 2024, Trader Joe's issued a voluntary recall of green onions due to possible salmonella contamination. According to Trader Joe's, one product sample was tested and found to be contaminated with salmonella.
The green onions in question were packed on September 25, 2024, and sold in Trader Joe's stores in the following 29 states: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Wisconsin.
Trader Joe's issued a similar recall in April 2024. In that situation, Trader Joe's recalled Infinite Herbs organic basil for possible salmonella contamination. Trader Joe's advises customers to either throw away the recalled green onions or bring them to their local Trader Joe's store for a full refund. Customers who have questions can call Trader Joe's Customer Relations Department at (626) 599-3817.
The recalled green onions were sold under other brand names, too
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the green onions in question were sold by Church Brothers Farms under the Trader Joe's, Imperial Fresh, and Church Brothers brands in the United States and under the Imperial Fresh brand in Canada. The Church Brothers and Imperial Fresh green onions affected by this recall are labeled with lot number CB272378. For more information, contact Church Brothers' consumer hotline at (877) 590-0428 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.
Salmonella can cause stomach pain, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, chills, and headache. Salmonella can sometimes lay dormant in the body, causing symptoms to develop later. Some people who consume contaminated food never develop symptoms.
Salmonella usually runs its course in a few days, but it can occasionally be fatal. It is important to seek medical advice if you are older, very young, or immunocompromised. If you are in one of these categories and develop salmonella symptoms, contact your doctor, even if it's been a few weeks since you consumed green onions that might have been part of this recall.