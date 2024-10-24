Trader Joe's Recall: Throw Out Your Green Onions In These Affected States

If you purchased packaged green onions (SKU 44168) from Trader Joe's in the last four weeks, you should pull them out and check the pack-on date. On October 18, 2024, Trader Joe's issued a voluntary recall of green onions due to possible salmonella contamination. According to Trader Joe's, one product sample was tested and found to be contaminated with salmonella.

The green onions in question were packed on September 25, 2024, and sold in Trader Joe's stores in the following 29 states: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Wisconsin.

Trader Joe's issued a similar recall in April 2024. In that situation, Trader Joe's recalled Infinite Herbs organic basil for possible salmonella contamination. Trader Joe's advises customers to either throw away the recalled green onions or bring them to their local Trader Joe's store for a full refund. Customers who have questions can call Trader Joe's Customer Relations Department at (626) 599-3817.

