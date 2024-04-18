Trader Joe's Recalls Organic Basil In Most States Due To Salmonella Risk

This recall on organic basil isn't the first item that the grocery chain has had to pull off the shelf for safety concerns. In February, 2024, several Trader Joe's products were pulled from shelves amid an ongoing cheese recall. The retailer had to toss four products containing Cotija cheese that were linked to a listeria outbreak that resulted in 23 hospitalizations and two deaths across 11 states.

In March, the retailer removed its Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings from the shelves due to the potential of the products containing hard plastic from a permanent marker. Later that same month, Trader Joe's also issued a recall on its 50% Less Salt Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews due to the FDA discovering that some of the cashews tested positive for salmonella. While the cashews weren't linked to any infections, it was advised to toss or return them anyway.

If you've already consumed the organic basil or cashews, monitor yourself for common salmonella symptoms, such as diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, or chills. Although you may not experience the effects of salmonella, it's possible to spread it to vulnerable people, such as children, the elderly, pregnant people, and people with weakened immune systems.