Trader Joe's Recalls Organic Basil In Most States Due To Salmonella Risk
If you've purchased organic basil from Trader Joe's in the past few months, the retailer is requesting that you avoid consuming it. Food Safety News has reported on a joint investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration that aims to determine whether recent salmonella infections across over half of the U.S. are linked to basil from the beloved grocery chain.
Several patients with salmonella have reported recent contact with Infinite Herbs Organic Basil (UPC # 8 18042 02147 7) before falling sick. The organic basil comes in a 2.5-ounce clear plastic container with a clamshell design. While the investigation is still ongoing, it seems that the outbreak has been sequestered primarily to the East Coast and several Midwestern states. If you bought the organic basil between February 1, 2024 and April 6, 2024 in any of the 30 affected locations, discard the basil immediately or return it to the store for a full refund.
Trader Joe's has recently pulled other products off the shelves
This recall on organic basil isn't the first item that the grocery chain has had to pull off the shelf for safety concerns. In February, 2024, several Trader Joe's products were pulled from shelves amid an ongoing cheese recall. The retailer had to toss four products containing Cotija cheese that were linked to a listeria outbreak that resulted in 23 hospitalizations and two deaths across 11 states.
In March, the retailer removed its Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings from the shelves due to the potential of the products containing hard plastic from a permanent marker. Later that same month, Trader Joe's also issued a recall on its 50% Less Salt Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews due to the FDA discovering that some of the cashews tested positive for salmonella. While the cashews weren't linked to any infections, it was advised to toss or return them anyway.
If you've already consumed the organic basil or cashews, monitor yourself for common salmonella symptoms, such as diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, or chills. Although you may not experience the effects of salmonella, it's possible to spread it to vulnerable people, such as children, the elderly, pregnant people, and people with weakened immune systems.