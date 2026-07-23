Running Leafy Greens Under Water Isn't Enough — Here's The Safest Way To Clean Them

Nutrient-rich leafy greens are essential to a healthy diet, but thoroughly cleaning before you chow down is an important part of food safety — and simply running them under water isn't enough. Harmful microorganisms can adhere to the surface and inner tissue of leafy veggies and, if ingested, cause foodborne illness. Since leafy greens are often consumed raw, they carry a greater risk of harboring illness-causing bacteria and parasites such as E. coli, Listeria, Salmonella, and Cyclospora. Plus, all those ruffled leaves can trap hidden microbes.

While no washing method is guaranteed to remove all potential contaminants, the safest way to clean leafy greens requires more prep work than simply rinsing them underwater. Start by washing your hands, then give those greens a close inspection. The outermost leaves of whole-head lettuce and cabbage should be discarded for their potential to house dirt and germs, and any inner leaves that are bruised or torn should be ripped out. From there, place the pruned greens under cool running water and gently rub them with your hands to remove lingering dirt, germs, or pesticides.

As a culinary bonus, you can use ice water to clean your leafy greens. Beyond cleaning, this has a textural benefit, as ice water is the secret to the crunchiest salad you'll ever eat. The cleaning steps should take place before you cut the raw produce; you shouldn't chop up lettuce before washing it.