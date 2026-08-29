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With so many different brands taking over store shelves nowadays, sometimes even a simple grocery run can feel overwhelming. Gone are the days of having a few big names to choose from; now we have international labels and countless varieties to sift through. Yogurt is no exception, but according to Consumer Reports, the best is an old-school classic: Dannon.

Dannon Plain Whole Milk Yogurt has the highest rating of any yogurt Consumer Reports has tested, beating out the likes of Oikos, Chobani, Fage, and Siggi's. Overall, it ranks higher than 144 other products, including flavored yogurts and high-end artisanal brands like Bellwether Farms. The independent testing agency gave it top marks for flavor and texture, praising the full-fat creaminess and tangy, sour cream-like notes.

At 110 calories and 7 grams of sugar per serving, the yogurt also received a high nutrition score, and the 32-ounce package size was taken into account. It might not be for those who prefer other types of yogurt, like Greek or Icelandic, but sometimes you can't beat tradition. Dannon has been sold in the United States for over 84 years and people still give the Plain Whole Milk Yogurt great reviews online. Plus, it's so easy to make plain yogurt taste better. A container costs around $3.56 (depending on the retailer), which is a steal compared to Oikos ($6.27), Chobani ($5.97), and Fage ($6.96) products of the same size.