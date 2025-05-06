21 High-Protein Yogurts, Ranked Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Back in the day, if you were buying yogurt at the grocery store, it was all pretty much the same American-style, low in protein, high in sugar products. They tasted delicious, make no mistake about it, and we still get nostalgic for a good cup of creamy Dannon alongside a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. But now we know the amazing nutritional benefits of all those other kinds of yogurts that have steadily taken over the shelves — benefits like a surprisingly high percentage of your recommended daily value of protein in one modest serving.

So now that we happily turn to yogurt for help strengthening our hardworking muscles and bones, we may, regretfully, view it as a less than delicious undertaking. How sad is that? Well, there shall be no bland, chalky, or "just eat it because it's good for you" yogurts over here. Instead, we went out and collected some of the most protein-rich options and tasted them all, ranking them from best to worst, so you get the best of both worlds!