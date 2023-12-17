Chobani Is Acquiring Coffee Company La Colombe For $900 Million

Chobani has been a player in the coffee market for a while now with its line of creamers. Now, the Greek yogurt pioneer is taking its role in the coffee market to the next level by acquiring La Colombe for a total value of $900 million, per an official press release announced on December 15. Itemized, the purchase includes $44 million in cash, a term loan of $550 million, and the absorption of Keurig Dr Pepper's (KDP) minority equity stake in La Colombe into Chobani. KDP invested $33 million for a 33% stake in the company in July 2023. Although the yogurt giant acquired the coffee company, La Colombe will continue to operate as an independent brand following the Chobani acquisition.

The purchase marks Chobani's expansion into the ready-to-drink canned coffee category, which is valued at $5 billion and expected to enjoy further growth across the global market in the coming years. An estimated 75% of today's coffee drinkers enjoy cold coffee year-round, and Chobani is looking to hop on the bottled cold coffee train while the momentum is hot. Other industry giants like Starbucks and Nestlé have been increasingly redirecting their focus toward cold coffee offerings in recent months. The acquisition also marks the first time that Chobani has ventured beyond its brand. Indeed, La Colombe's "wellness" vibe and commitment to high-quality, sustainable sourcing match Chobani's current brand image and portfolio of Greek yogurt, oat milk, coffee creamers, and yogurt-based probiotic beverages.