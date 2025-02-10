Make Plain Yogurt 10X Better With One Caramelized Fruit

We've all heard of (and made) the classic yogurt, fruit, and granola bowl. It's a go-to breakfast or snack for a reason, and everyone has their favorite combination of yogurt flavor, preferred fruit, and usual brand of cereal. Maybe you like to throw on some sliced berries and call it a day, but you'd be missing out on a simple way to elevate your basic bowl to gourmet status. Caramelized fruit adds the perfect depth of flavor and (potentially) a warm cooked element to a bowl of creamy and cool yogurt. The perfect pairing for plain yogurt? Caramelized figs.

Advertisement

While you might not have thought to put this fruit on top of your yogurt, figs make a good choice because of their unique flavor and soft texture. Like a mix between a berry and a date with notes of florals and honey, figs give interest and deeper flavor to a bowl of yogurt. Caramelizing them brings out their natural sweetness even more and softens them into a jammy consistency so they can be easily broken apart with a spoon while still having just enough bite to contrast the creamy yogurt. And all you have to do is sautee them cut-side down in butter or coconut oil with an optional pinch of brown sugar until they are browned — about 3 minutes, then flip them over for a couple more minutes. This easy process will caramelize the fruit's sugars into sticky, sweet perfection.

Advertisement